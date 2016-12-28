Game of the Year: Die japanischen Entwickler haben schon gewählt
Atlus und Persona 5 gewinnen
Consoles // Donnerstag, 29. Dezember 2016 um 08:22 von
Einen Auszug aus dem großen 4Gamer Interview mit japanischen Entwicklern haben wir schon in Form einiger News zur Verfügung gestellt, nun wurde auch das Game of the Year bekannt gegeben.
Teilnehmen konnten nicht nur Entwickler, sondern zum Teil auch Pro Gamer. Manche hatten mehr als eine Stimme und man konnte zudem auch für Hardware abstimmen. Persona 5 von Atlus wurde mit einem knappen Vorsprung zum Sieger gekürt. Danach folgen Pokémon GO und Final Fantasy XV.
Die komplette Liste seht ihr hier.
Persona 5 (PS4/PS3): 21
Pokémon GO (Android/iOS): 20
Final Fantasy XV (PS4/Xbox One): 17
The Last Guardian (PS4): 8
Inside (PS4/Xbox One/PC): 7
Overwatch (PC/PS4/Xbox One): 5
Summer Lesson (PS4): 4
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (PS4): 3
Dragon Quest Builders (PS4/PS3/PSVita): 3
Shadowverse (iOS/Android): 3
Pokémon Sun & Moon (3DS): 3
Clash Royale (iOS/Android): 3
PlayStation VR (PS4): 3
Coven and Labyrinth of Refrain (PS Vita): 2
Broforce (PS4/PC): 2
Battlefield 1 (PC/PS4/Xbox One): 2
Life is Strange (PC/PS4/PS3/Xbox One/Xbox 360): 2
Titanfall 2 (PC/PS4/Xbox One): 2
Zero Time Dilemma (3DS/PS Vita/PC): 2
REZ: Infinite (PS4): 2
Monster Super League (Andoid/iOS): 1
Buried Town (Android/iOS): 1
The Tomorrow Children (PS4): 1
Senkan Teikoku (Andoid/iOS): 1
Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 (PS4/PS Vita): 1
Five Nights at Freddy’s (PC/Android/iOS): 1
League of Legends (PC): 1
Seven Knights (iOS/Android): 1
Yo-kai Watch 3 (3DS): 1
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS/Android): 1
The Crew: Ultimate Edition (PC/PS4/Xbox One): 1
Line Wobbler (iOS/Android): 1
Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 (PC): 1
Blossom Blast (iOS/Android): 1
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (PS4): 1
Megami Meguri (3DS): 1
The Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls – Starlight Stage (iOS/Android): 1
Tales of Berseria (PS4/PS3): 1
Kitchen (PS4): 1
Undertale (PC): 1
Neo ATLAS 1469 (PS Vita): 1
Reigns (PC/iOS/Android): 1
Nintendo NES Mini: 1
Pavilion (PS4/PS Vita/PC): 1
Quantum Break (Xbox One/PC): 1
Arcade Archives: Darius (PS4): 1
The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match Online (Android): 1
Berserk and the Band of the Hawk (PS4/PS3/PS Vita): 1
Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse (3DS): 1
BlazBlue: Central Fiction (PS4/PS3): 1
Shovel Knight (PC/PS4/Xbox One/Wii U/PS Vita/PS3/Xbox 360): 1
