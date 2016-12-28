Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
PlayStation Plus: Die Spiele im Januar...

PlayStation Plus: Die Spiele im Januar

Day of the Tentacle, This War of Mine etc.

Playstation Network // Mittwoch, 28. Dezember 2016 um 17:54 von miperco

Sony hat heute die PlayStation Plus Titel für den Monat Januar bekannt gegeben. Wie gewohnt erhaltet ihr Spiele für PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 und PS Vita.

Folgende Spiele werden ab dem 3. Januar verfügbar sein:

Day of the Tentacle Remastered (PS4, PS Vita)
This War of Mine: The Little Ones (PS4)
Blazerush (PS3)
The Swindle (PS3, PS4, PS Vita)
Azkend 2
Titan Souls (PS Vita, PS4)