PlayStation Plus: Die Spiele im Januar
Day of the Tentacle, This War of Mine etc.
Playstation Network // Mittwoch, 28. Dezember 2016 um 17:54 von
Sony hat heute die PlayStation Plus Titel für den Monat Januar bekannt gegeben. Wie gewohnt erhaltet ihr Spiele für PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 und PS Vita.
Folgende Spiele werden ab dem 3. Januar verfügbar sein:
Day of the Tentacle Remastered (PS4, PS Vita)
This War of Mine: The Little Ones (PS4)
Blazerush (PS3)
The Swindle (PS3, PS4, PS Vita)
Azkend 2
Titan Souls (PS Vita, PS4)
