Januar Sale im PlayStation Store gestartet...

Januar Sale im PlayStation Store gestartet

Angebote, Angebote, Angebote

Playstation Network // Freitag, 23. Dezember 2016 um 11:16 von miperco

Sony hat den Januar Sale im PlayStation Store gestartet. Damit erhaltet ihr Rabatte auf PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 und PS Vita Spiele. Zudem gibt es auch Angebote für Filme.

Eine Auswahl seht ihr hier. Alle Angebote findet ihr in unserer verlinkten Quelle.

PS4

Battlefield 1
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
EA SPORTS FIFA 17
UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition
Titanfall 2
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition
No Man’s Sky
Ratchet & Clank
EA SPORTS UFC 2
Mafia III
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
Need for Speed
Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
Fallout 4
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
Destiny – The Collection Upgrade
Destiny – The Collection
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
HITMAN – The Complete First Season
Dishonored 2
7 Days to Die
Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
Mad Max
FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE
EA SPORTS NHL 17
Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
DiRT Rally
WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY DAY ONE EDITION
TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION
Madden NFL 17
Batman: Return to Arkham
Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe
XCOM 2
WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
BioShock: The Collection
Mortal Kombat X
DOOM
Need for Speed Rivals
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
The Crew
Assetto Corsa
DARK SOULS III
F1 2016
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Indie

Rocket League
Salt and Sanctuary
Unravel
Verdun
Dear Esther: Landmark Edition
Firewatch
Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
Outlast
Darkest Dungeon
Goat Simulator
Mount & Blade: Warband
Journey Collector’s Edition
Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas
Layers of Fear
MONOPOLY PLUS
METAL SLUG 3
Beach Buggy Racing
The Escapists
Octodad: Dadliest Catch
Virginia – Special Edition Bundle
Prison Architect: PlayStation®4 Edition
Broforce
Tricky Towers
Trine
Child of Light

DLC

Bloodborne The Old Hunters
Tom Clancy’s The Division – Season Pass
Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Season Pass
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
Fallout 4: Automatron
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: GEMSTONES BUNDLE
Rocket League – Aftershock
STAR WARS Battlefront Deluxe Edition Content
WWE 2K17 Accelerator
Dying Light: The Following
NBA 2K17 All-Time College Bundle
XCOM 2 Reinforcement Pack
Mortal Kombat X Kombat Pack
DOOM: Hell Followed
The Crew Season Pass
Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass
Battlefield 4 China Rising
LEGO® Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass
Dragon Age™: Inquisition – The Descent
Ride 2 Season Pass
NARUTO STORM 4 – Season Pass
Star Trek Online Legacy Pack
Battlefield Hardline Betrayal
HITMAN Upgrade Pack
ALIENATION DLC Season Pass

PlayStation VR

PlayStation VR Worlds
EVE: Valkyrie (plus Founder’s Pack)
DRIVECLUB VR
Thumper
RIGS Mechanized Combat League
Sports Bar VR
Headmaster
Battlezone
Gunjack
The Assembly
Harmonix Music VR
100ft Robot Golf