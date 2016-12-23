République: Entwickler planen eine Switch Version
Nintendo muss nur noch zustimmen
Consoles // Freitag, 23. Dezember 2016 um 08:09 von
Das ehemalige Kickstarter-Projekt République soll auch für Nintendo Switch erscheinen. Dies teilte das Indie-Entwicklungsstudio Camouflaj nun in einem Blogpost mit.
Many of you have asked about Camouflaj’s next project and the future of the République franchise. We’re happy to report that our team of thirty-two are hard at work on numerous projects, including bringing République to additional platforms. It’s always been our vision to put the game in front of as many people as possible, which is why we’re continuing to grow the game’s already long list of supported platforms. Long term, we want to bring the game to the Chinese, Korean, Indian and Middle-Eastern markets.
We would also like to expand République to new browser-based platforms and, if NOA [Nintendo of America] supports the idea, the upcoming Nintendo Switch. Throughout all of that, we will continue updating the game on existing platforms, addressing bugs, and adding new features. As much as we’d love to make new episodes, though, we do not have any plans to do so.
Mit dem Einverständnis von Nintendo, stünde einer Switch Version demnach nichts im Wege. Die Geschichte in République dreht sich um die junge Protagonistin Hope, die versucht sich aus den Fängen eines dystopischen totalitären Systems zu befreien.
Das Stealthspiel mit Rätseleinlagen wurde im Episodenformat veröffentlicht und feierte Ende 2013 sein Debüt auf der iOS Plattform. Im Laufe der Zeit kamen Versionen für Android, PC, Mac und PS4 dazu. Im März diesen Jahres erfolgte der Release der finalen fünften Episode. Hier ein Trailer zum Spiel: