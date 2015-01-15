Einloggen

Minecraft: Holiday Update für Konsolen veröffentlicht

Soll das Spiel näher an die PC-Version bringen

Consoles // Donnerstag, 22. Dezember 2016 um 07:24 von miperco

Microsoft und Mojang haben das Holiday Update für die Konsolenversionen zu Minecraft veröffentlicht. Damit möchte man die Konsolen näher an die PC-Version des Klötzchenspiels bringen.

Die Patch-Notes und ein passendes Video seht ihr hier.

New mobs: Shulker, Stray Skeleton, Husk Zombie, Skeleton Trap Horses

New Blocks: Chorus Flower, Chorus Plant, Dragon Head, End Gateway, End Rod, Purpur Block,
Purpur Pillar, Purpur Stairs, Purpur Slab

New Items: Chorus Fruit, Chorus Fruit, Dragons’s Breath, Elytra, End Crystal, Lingering Potion, Water Splash Potion, Popped Chorus Fruit, Potion of Luck, Tipped Arrow; Spruce, Birch, Jungle, Acacia, and Dark Oak boats

New Status Effects: Levitation, Luck

The End: significant changes to The End dimension – End Cities, End Ship

Crafting: UI updated to allow crafting fireworks, similarly to how Banners are crafted

Brewing: changed to include a slot for Blaze Powder

Tutorial: new Tutorial world, including tutorials for Banners and Elytra