Final Fantasy XV: Update 1.03 verÃ¶ffentlicht...

Square Enix hat passend zur nahenden VerÃ¶ffentlichung der ersten kostenlosen und kostenpflichtigen DLCs zu Final Fantasy XV ein neues Update verÃ¶ffentlicht. Der Patch hebt das Rollenspiel auf Version 1.03.
Mehr als 3GB mÃ¼sst ihr dafÃ¼r auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One herunterladen. Die Patch-Notes lesen sich wie folgt.
Various Bug Fixes
New Mode: New Game+ (carry over certain data from a previous playthrough)
Additional bonus content
