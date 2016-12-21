Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Final Fantasy XV: Update 1.03 verÃ¶ffentlicht...

Final Fantasy XV: Update 1.03 verÃ¶ffentlicht

Mehr als 3GB groÃŸ

Consoles // Mittwoch, 21. Dezember 2016 um 08:14 von miperco

Square Enix hat passend zur nahenden VerÃ¶ffentlichung der ersten kostenlosen und kostenpflichtigen DLCs zu Final Fantasy XV ein neues Update verÃ¶ffentlicht. Der Patch hebt das Rollenspiel auf Version 1.03.

Mehr als 3GB mÃ¼sst ihr dafÃ¼r auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One herunterladen. Die Patch-Notes lesen sich wie folgt.

Various Bug Fixes
New Mode: New Game+ (carry over certain data from a previous playthrough)
Additional bonus content