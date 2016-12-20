Assetto Corsa: Das letzte Porsche Paket wurde veröffentlicht
Anfang 2017 für Konsolen
Consoles // Mittwoch, 21. Dezember 2016 um 07:05 von
Kunos Simulazioni und 505 Games haben das letzte Porsche Paket für ihre Rennsimulation Assetto Corsa veröffentlicht. Damit erhaltet ihr sieben weitere Fahrzeuge des deutschen Herstellers. Es ist bislang nur für PC via Steam erhältlich und soll auch 2017 für Konsolen erscheinen.
Um welche Fahrzeuge es sich handelt seht ihr - inklusive der Patch-Notes für Version 1.1.
Porsche 911 GT3 Cup 2017
Porsche 911 GT3 RSR 2017
Porsche 911 GT3 R 2015
Porsche 919 Hybrid 2016
Porsche 908 LH
Porsche 917 K
Porsche 911 R
New Championship gameplay. Create your own championship, select cars, tracks, laps, points, rules and compete against the AI.
Fixed wing damage model on Nissan GTR
Fixed kersCharge and kersInput for ERS system
Added system/cfg/messages.ini to filter system messages out
Added Print function in Time Table (export in DocumentsAssetto Corsaout)
Fixed Setup Electronic tab issue on ABS level for cars featuring no TC
Reviewed damage curve + repair times
New formula for effective radius calculation
Pitstop is possible also in Practice session
Fixed Confirm button in Pitstop screen to work without any requested operation
Fixed UI resetting AI level at start
Corrected front wheel 3D placement for Lotus Evora S and Step 2
Pitstop animation disabled for VR users
New V10 tyres and updated physics and inertias for all GT3 cars
New V10 tyres and updated physics and inertias for all GT2 cars plus Glickenhaus P4/5C and Evora GX and GTC
Updated V10 tyres and updated physics and inertias for Hypercars (LaFerrari, 599XX, FxxK, P1, Aventador SV, Huayra, Zonda R), more experimentation
Updated V10 tyres and updated physics and inertias for Ford GT40
Corrected Porsche 917/30 inertia values
Corrected Porsche 917/30 ackermann and front bump steer suspension
Corrected aero downforce and drag values for Porsche 962 Short Tail
Corrected drag values for Porsche 962 Long Tail
Porsche 962C Long Tail now has passive wastegate pressure map that permits user controlled overboost as a % of a turbo boost map. 0-9 keys
F4 key sets camera on the player car
Added Delete function on Setup screen
Added electronic controller cltr_wastegate[X].ini to control wastegate levels on turbos
Fixed potential track cut on Nordschleife Endurance and Cup layouts
Fixed AI steer “snaps” when near track lateral limits
