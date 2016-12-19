Street Fighter V: Details zum Season 2 Update
Erscheint heute
Playstation 4 // Dienstag, 20. Dezember 2016 um 07:21 von
Heute startet Season 2 von Street Fighter V. Dazu wird Capcom unter anderem Akuma fÃ¼r das Spiel bereitstellen, weitere KÃ¤mpfer sollen Ã¼ber das kommende Jahr folgen. Damit einher geht auch die VerÃ¶ffentlichung eines neuen Updates, das jetzt genauer detailliert wurde.
Neue KostÃ¼me werden hinzugefÃ¼gt, die fÃ¼r einen gewissen Preis wieder freigeschaltet werden kÃ¶nnen. Direct Input Controller Support wird fÃ¼r die Steam Version geliefert. Die Hintergrundmusik kann nun im MenÃ¼ geÃ¤ndert werden. Das Rage Quit System wird in Zukunft noch robuster gemacht. Bisherige MaÃŸnahmen erzielten schon Erfolge.
Many adjustments have been made to invincible moves that donâ€™t use meter. Since there was a big difference between characters who had invincible moves and those who didnâ€™t, such as a Shoryuken, many changes have been made to moves that were invincible with no cost.
Parameters and hit situations for all normal throws have been adjusted. Changes have been made to characters who can loop throws at the edge of the screen. Even after the adjustments, there will be some characters who can loop throws, as those parameters have been adjusted less compared to other characters.
Due to changes to the game, some general attacks have been adjusted for each character. Along with changes 1 and 2, and the other changes to the game, characters who were able to attack more often and had a long reach became significantly stronger. Due to this, regardless of the strength of the character, general attacks for all characters have been adjusted.
Character Specific
Ryu
Ryuâ€™s Shoryuken properties have been revised, while his general attacks have been changed to match the changes to the entire game. In addition to those changes, Ryu can now V-Trigger cancel the second hit of the Jodan Sanrengeki as well as special cancel his standing HP during V-Trigger, ultimately widening the moveset that can be used during footsies.
Ken
Kenâ€™s airborne Tatsumaki Senpukyaku parameters have been adjusted as the attack was quite strong. Although that may have weakened him in the air slightly, we made it so the Lion Breaker can be cancelled into his V-Skill, allowing Ken the ability to land high damage on the ground depending on the situation.
Chun-Li
Chun-Liâ€™s special moves such as Hyakuretsukyaku (both grounded and airborne) and Kikoken have been revised, and adjustments to advantageous parameters have been made. The duration of her V-Trigger has been shortened, but V-gauge is easier to fill up as she now has additional attacks from V-Skill and increased combo potential. Additionally, her new special move cancels have given her a wider range of attack variety.
M. Bison
Adjustments have been made to Psycho Reflect, where the player now gets to choose when they want to shoot the projectile received from absorbing an attack or projectile. Additionally, EX Psycho Blast range has been increased, allowing it to reach the edge of the screen, providing more options for attack. Hit invincibility has been added to EX Head Press during V-Trigger, giving him some defensive buffs as well.
Nash
Moves that were used frequently during footsies have been adjusted. Advantages on Side Knee Attack and Sonic Boom have been adjusted and a new target combo that includes Bullet Clear has been added to give him the ability to go on the offensive while in close range.
Karin
Parameters for most of Karinâ€™s general attack have been revised. As Karinâ€™s primary weakness was her lack of anti-airs, an airborne target combo has been added to strengthen her anti-air abilities.
Cammy
With the revision to Cammyâ€™s Cannon Spike, her defense has weakened a little. However, offsetting this is the addition of new combo possibilities and positive changes to her advantage after certain attacks have landed.
Birdie
Birdieâ€™s attacks have been adjusted to match the general changes to the game. The advantage after certain attacks have increased, including the ability to follow Standing HK to Standing MP and Crouching HP to H Hanging Chain.
Necalli
Parameters for all of Necalliâ€™s main moves have been revised. Opening Dagger can only be charged while V-Trigger is active, giving him a wider range of offensive options.
Vega
Parameters for some of Vegaâ€™s normal attacks have been revised. As Vegaâ€™s damage output was generally questionable, Aurora Spin Edge and Crimson Terror have been strengthened, increasing the return when they land.
Rashid
Rashidâ€™s attack options have been increased by making it easier to do combos that include V-trigger and CA. Additionally, his jumping MP has been adjusted so that it can combo into Airborne Eagle Spike, increasing his anti-air abilities.
R. Mika
R. Mikaâ€™s properties for Passion Press and Passion Rope Throw have been revised so that she can no longer mix up the opponent anywhere, anytime. She also now has an airborne target combo, increasing her anti-air abilities.
Zangief
The advantage and distance between Zangief and the opponent when his moves land or are blocked has been adjusted, giving him more opportunities to choose between hits and throws. All special moves including Double Lariat have been adjusted.
Dhalsim
Dhalsimâ€™s special and normal moves used frequently during footsies have been strengthened, resulting in an increase in his ability to control range.
F.A.N.G
F.A.N.Gâ€™s attacks frequently used at mid-range have been adjusted to be slightly slower, however the advantage on hit has been increased. As damage output with F.A.N.G was questionable, special moves can now be performed without charge during V-Trigger to allow for higher damage potential.
Laura
Lauraâ€™s attacks have been adjusted to increase her overall combo potential. Additionally, her advantage after combos has been adjusted so that itâ€™s easier for her to continue offense.
Alex
To match the changes in the game, Alexâ€™s mid-range attacks have become a little slower. However, Alexâ€™s close range damage output has increased as new combo opportunities such as, Crouching LP > L Flash Chop and Lariat > Standing MP have been added. Additionally, the anti-air ability of crouching HP has been improved, making it easier to do damage when he properly reads the opponent.
Guile
Adjustments have been made to Guileâ€™s unique attacks, such as decreasing the hurtbox around his feet during the Rolling Sobat and increasing the advantage on his Knee Bazooka and Reverse Spin Kick. By increasing the strength of these attacks, there should be an increase in the amount of unique moves used during footsies.
Ibuki
Ibukiâ€™s dash has been sped up as well as her jump to help her close the distance against the opponent quicker. Her standing MK has also been strengthened greatly to provide more attack/defense options once she gets in.
Balrog
Balrog now has more ways to break through the opponentâ€™s guard. Changes, such as minimizing the recovery on Buffalo Pressure, increases his mix up potential and making crouching MK a low hit gives him greater high/low options. Special moves such as Screw Smash have been changed from charge moves to command moves to help with offense, while adjustments have been made to each stage of Turn Punch, to increase how much space Balrog can move in an instant.
Juri
Attack properties of Juriâ€™s normal attacks have been adjusted while combo potential has been increased through modifications to her standing MP to standing MK. Additionally, her ability to cancel all versions of Fuharenkyaku with her V-Skill allow her greater movement options.
Urien
Some of Urienâ€™s normal attacks have been revised, resulting in an increase in a greater advantage after those attacks hit or are blocked. Another offensive improvement is that jumping LK can now cross-up, resulting in more offensive variety. On the defensive side, crouching HP startup has been quickened in an effort to increase his anti-air abilities.
Zahlreiche weitere Ã„nderungen wurden vorgenommen, die ihr hier finden kÃ¶nnt. Dabei handelt es sich um eine 92-seitige pdf zum Patch.