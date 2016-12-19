Dishonored 2: Erstes kostenloses Update verÃ¶ffentlicht
Mit New Game Plus und mehr
Consoles // Montag, 19. Dezember 2016 um 19:21 von
Die Arkane Studios und Bethesda haben das versprochene kostenlose Update zu Dishonored 2 fÃ¼r Xbox One, PlayStation 4 und PC verÃ¶ffentlicht. Es ist nur der Auftakt einer Reihe kostenloser Updates fÃ¼r das Spiel. Das nÃ¤chste ist schon fÃ¼r Januar geplant.
Unter anderem erhaltet ihr mit dem heute verÃ¶ffentlichten Update einen New Game Plus Modus. Nach einmaligen Durchspielen kÃ¶nnt ihr bei einem erneuten Durchgang die KrÃ¤fte von Emily und Corvo kombinieren. Die genauen Ã„nderungen kÃ¶nnt ihr euch hier ansehen.
New Features
New Game Plus mode!
New Quick-Access Wheel option for hiding/unhiding items
Improved Features
Fixed Oraculum false-kill count in Royal Conservatory
AI detection tweaks to clarify when players are detected or not
AI locomotion improvement for running
Fixed various Bonecharm effects (Strong Arm, Spiritual Pool, etc)
Fixed a problem in slow-motion where some inputs were ignored
Blood Thirst: various enhancement and fixes
Killing an NPC with their own bullet is now more reliable
Tweak for mana potion refill speed, depending on difficulty
General performance and optimization improvements
Fixed various game logic issues
Fixed various User Interface issues
New Game Plus mode!
New Quick-Access Wheel option for hiding/unhiding items
Improved Features
Fixed Oraculum false-kill count in Royal Conservatory
AI detection tweaks to clarify when players are detected or not
AI locomotion improvement for running
Fixed various Bonecharm effects (Strong Arm, Spiritual Pool, etc)
Fixed a problem in slow-motion where some inputs were ignored
Blood Thirst: various enhancement and fixes
Killing an NPC with their own bullet is now more reliable
Tweak for mana potion refill speed, depending on difficulty
General performance and optimization improvements
Fixed various game logic issues
Fixed various User Interface issues