Microsoft: Neue Halo-Projekte in der Mache
Keine Überraschung; Halo Wars: Definitive Edition ab morgen
Microsoft // Montag, 19. Dezember 2016 um 07:18 von
Am morgigen Dienstag werden die ersten Spieler die Halo Wars: Definitive Edition für Xbox One erhalten. Vorbesteller der Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition werden dann Codes dafür bekommen. Das kann 7-10 Tage dauern, wie 343 Industries in einem neuen Blog-Post bekannt gab. Die Achievement-Liste (1500 Gamerscore) seht ihr unten.
Dabei deutete man auch zukünftige Projekte aus dem Halo-Universum an, was keine Überraschung sein sollte. Halo 6 befindet sich schon in Entwicklung, weitere Ableger werden folgen.
2 Bugs are Better Than 1 – Win a Skirmish Game with Dual Scarabs – 10gs
24 Hours of Quality – Play Halo Wars for at least 24 total hours – 20gs
A Means to an End – Completed Mission 13 on any difficulty – 10gs
Adjudicate the Arbiter – Complete the Campaign on Heroic Difficulty – 30gs
Alas, Poor Andrew Thomas – Collect your first Skull – 5gs
Backscratcher – Complete any Campaign Mission in Co-op Mode – 10gs
Basically Naïve – Win 10 Skirmish or Multiplayer Matches – 10gs
Battened Down the Hatches – Mission 11: Save all the Airlocks – 5gs
Beaming with Pride – Mission 13: Destroy 25 units with the Scarab – 5gs
Big Al's Scooter – Win a Heroic Skirmish Game against the AI un under 10 minutes – 10gs
Build for Success – Completed Mission 2 on any difficulty – 10gs
Covenant "Hot Drop" – Mission 3: Kill at least 5 Covenant Units with the Bridge.5gs
Crushed Colors – Improve your Score in any Campaign Mission – 10gs
Dancing with the Beam Queen – Completed Mission 7 on any difficulty – 10gs
Detour the Great Journey – Complete the Campaign on Legendary Difficulty – 50gs
Didn’t Get to Second Base – Mission 14: Don't claim an extra base – 5gs
Don't Stop Me Now – Win 40 Skirmish or Multiplayer Matches – 70gs
Drain Cleaner – Kill 20 enemy squads with a continuous Covenant Leader Power on Memorial Basin – 30gs
Empire Builder – Win a game in every Skirmish Game Mode – 5gs
Endless Fun – Mission 2: Destroy every Methane Tank – 5gs
Epic Grinder – Obtain a lifetime campaign Score over 1,000,000 – 40gs
Evacuation of the Fittest – Completed Mission 10 on any difficulty – 10gs
Everything's Better with Bacon – Mission 1: Ram 50 Grunts with Warthogs – 5gs
Forging a Way to History – Completed Mission 15 on any difficulty – 10gs
Freak on a Streak – Gain at least 15 population from a single wave in a Reinforcement game – 20gs
Gallivant around the Galaxy – Win a game on every Skirmish Map – 25gs
Graverobber – Collect all Skulls – 30gs
Great Form! – Completed Mission 6 on any difficulty – 10gs
Halo Academic – Unlock 20 Timeline Events – 15gs
Halo Historian – Unlock All Timeline Events – 40gs
Halo Undergraduate – Unlock a Timeline event – 5gs
Handy with Tools – Mission 12: Repair the Power Core in less than 4 minutes – 5gs
Hardly Tardy – Finish five missions under Par Time on Heroic difficulty – 10gs
He's Got the Jack – Mission 5: Jack 5 Covenant Vehicles – 5gs
High Class Escort – Completed Mission 4 on any difficulty – 10gs
KillJoy – Disrupt 5 active Leader Powers in a single game on Blood River – 20gs
Living Loving Bug – Get a Scarab during a Reinforcement game – 30gs
Lovely Bunch of Coconuts – Collect 8 Skulls – 15gs
Maximum Effort – Win 50 Skirmish or Multiplayer Matches – 90gs
Meet Sergeant Forge – Completed Mission 1 on any difficulty – 10gs
Micro Manager – Mission 7: Do not destroy any Power Node – 5gs
Momma's Boy – Get a Gold Medal on any mission – 5gs
Most Valuable Deck Hand – Completed Mission 11 on any difficulty – 10gs
Mr. Punctual – Finish all missions under Par Time on Heroic difficulty – 15gs
My Virtual Friends Love Me – Win a 3v3 Skirmish game with 2 AI Allies – 10gs
Never Leave a Man Behind – Finish a game with 5000 net resources contributed to your teammates on Memorial Basin – 15gs
Noob n0 M0r3 – Win a Public game on Xbox LIVE – 10gs
Officer on Deck – Win 20 Skirmish or Multiplayer Matches – 30gs
One and Done – Score the winning point in a game of Keepaway against Legendary AIs – 30gs
Own Worst Enemy – Get a Gold Medal with all Debuff Skulls Active – 20gs
Patience IS a Virtue – Completed Mission 5 on any difficulty – 10gs
Penny Pincher – Get a winning High Score with 10 or less Squads against the Heroic AI – 10gs
Playin' the Field – Win a Skirmish Game with every Leader – 15gs
Pull Hard, Pull Deep – Win and never trail in a Tug of War game – 20gs
Racing the Clock – Finish one mission under Par Time on Heroic difficulty – 5gs
Ramblin' Man – Mission 8: Use Elephants to train 100 infantry – 5gs
Ready for the Sequel – 100% Completion – 75gs
Rhino Hugger – Mission 6: Successfully protect every Rhino – 5gs
Running the Show – Win 30 Skirmish or Multiplayer Matches – 50gs
Saving the Parade – Completed Mission 8 on any difficulty – 10gs
She's my Fixer Upper – Completed Mission 12 on any difficulty – 10gs
Signed, Sealed, Delivered – Completed Mission 14 on any difficulty – 10gs
Smash and Grab – Completed Mission 3 on any difficulty – 10gs
So Lonely At the Top – Win and have the highest score in a Public Game on Xbox Live – 20gs
Soldier of Ares – Win 75 Skirmish or Multiplayer Matches – 110gs
Staving Off the Infection – Completed Mission 9 on any difficulty – 10gs
Sweet Naptime – Mission 9: Put every Colony in Hibernation Mode at the same time – 5gs
The Procrastinator – Mission 10: Disrupt all Tractor Beams – 5gs
The Real Winner – Mission 4: Save Adam – 5gs
Thinkin' About My Doorbell – Mission 15: Open the Doors in order – 5gs
Titan – Get 20,000 points in any Skirmish Game – 15gs
Tour Coming Through – Hot drop 50 squads to your Covenant Leader in a single game on Barrens – 30gs
Walk-off Winner – Use one of the 6 Major Leader Powers to destroy an enemy's last unit – 30gs
Wall of Recognition – Get a Gold Medal on every Campaign Mission – 30gs
Weapon of Zeus – Win 100 Skirmish or Multiplayer Matches – 130gs
