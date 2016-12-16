Final Fantasy XV: Die ersten DLCs erscheinen am 22. Dezember
Ein Update kostenlos, das andere für Season Pass Besitzer
Freitag, 16. Dezember 2016
Zumindest in Japan werden am 22. Dezember die ersten DLCs zu Final Fantasy XV veröffentlicht, das gab Square Enix bekannt. Das kostenlose Update wird als "Holiday Update" beschrieben, das Pack für Season Pass Besitzer als "Holiday Update+".
Das kostenlose Paket wird unter anderem einen New Game Plus Modus mit sich bringen. Neue Kostüme, einen Level Stopper und weitere Inhalte folgen.
Das Holiday Update+ bringt euch unter anderem:
Protection Ring
Command Booster (Noctis-only)
Phantom Booster (Noctis-only)
Instant Kill Victory Song
Battle Technique Victory Song
Fortuitous Key
Stamina Anchor (Noctis-only)
Carnival Style Costume (Noctis-only) – To be added via an update in late January.
Picture Frames (Holiday Pack Limited Edition) – To be added via an update in late January.
Limited Time Carnival Ticket+ – Though the name differs from “Limited Time Carnival Ticket” included with the free Final Fantasy XV Holiday Pack, it is the same.
