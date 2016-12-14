Dishonored 2: Ein kostenloses Update erscheint nächste Woche
Mit New Game+ Modus
Consoles // Donnerstag, 15. Dezember 2016 um 11:10 von
Bethesda und die Arkane Studios haben gestern bekannt gegeben, wann man mit dem ersten kostenlosen Update zu Dishonored 2 rechnen kann. Am kommenden Montag, den 19. Dezember, kommt unter anderem ein New Game+ Modus hinzu.
Damit könnt ihr in einem neuen Durchgang die Fähigkeiten von Corvo und Emilia kombinieren. Im nächsten Monat wird schon das zweite Update erscheinen. Dann kommen neue Schwierigkeitsgrade und eine spezifische Missionsauswahl hinzu.
GAME UPDATE 1 RELEASE NOTES
New Features
New Game Plus mode!
New Quick-Access Wheel option for hiding/unhiding items
Improved Features
Fixed Oraculum false-kill count in Royal Conservatory
AI detection tweaks to clarify when players are detected or not
AI locomotion improvement for running
Fixed various Bonecharm effects (Strong Arm, Spiritual Pool, etc)
Fixed a problem in slow-motion where some inputs were ignored
Blood Thirst: various enhancement and fixes
Killing an NPC with their own bullet is now more reliable
Tweak for mana potion refill speed, depending on difficulty
General performance and optimization improvements
Fixed various game logic issues
Fixed various User Interface issues
New Features
New Game Plus mode!
New Quick-Access Wheel option for hiding/unhiding items
Improved Features
Fixed Oraculum false-kill count in Royal Conservatory
AI detection tweaks to clarify when players are detected or not
AI locomotion improvement for running
Fixed various Bonecharm effects (Strong Arm, Spiritual Pool, etc)
Fixed a problem in slow-motion where some inputs were ignored
Blood Thirst: various enhancement and fixes
Killing an NPC with their own bullet is now more reliable
Tweak for mana potion refill speed, depending on difficulty
General performance and optimization improvements
Fixed various game logic issues
Fixed various User Interface issues