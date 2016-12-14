Xbox One: Neues System Software Update veröffentlicht
Mehr Download-Geschwindigkeit für Nutzer
XBOX One // Donnerstag, 15. Dezember 2016 um 07:41 von
Microsoft arbeitet weiterhin unermüdlich an der Verbesserung der Xbox One. Zuletzt wurde ein neues System Software Update mit der Nummer 10.0.14393.2152 (rs1_xbox_rel_1610 161208-1218) veröffentlicht. Damit soll vor allem die Download-Geschwindigkeit merklich erhöht werden.
Die vollständigen Patch-Notes seht ihr hier.
OS version: 10.0.14393.2152 (rs1_xbox_rel_1610 161208-1218) fre
Release date
12/14/2016
Performance and general improvements
Download performance
We’ve made several optimizations to game and app downloads on Xbox One:
Customers with high-speed connections (greater than 100Mbps) should experience up to 80% faster download speeds.
Customers with connections less than 100Mbps should experience more consistent performance that is up to 40% faster than before.
Additional optimizations have also made background downloads more resilient to intermittent connectivity issues.
Download speeds will be influenced by network contention within the home and at the ISP level. Download speeds will also be impacted when games are running on the console as system resources are prioritized for gameplay over background downloads. For more information, visit Troubleshoot slow game or app downloads on Xbox One.
Wireless controller
Firmware update to improve performance.
Background Music
General performance improvements for added reliability and consistent experiences across steaming music apps.
Miscellaneous
General stability and performance improvements.
