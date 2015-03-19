Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 14. Dezember 2016 um 14:09 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 5.12. - 11.12. 2016:
Hardware
Woche vom 05.12.2016 bis 11.12.2016
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2016
|
Insgesamt
|
3DS
|
108.975
|
78.929
|
30.046
|
1.594.181
|
21.780.179
|
PS4
|
92.717
|
118.350
|
-25.633
|
1.536.663
|
3.837.740
|
VITA
|
22.314
|
20.141
|
2.173
|
730.728
|
5.324.126
|
Wii U
|
4.656
|
4.718
|
-62
|
276.514
|
3.297.176
|
XONE
|
1.245
|
256
|
989
|
8.017
|
71.908
|
PS3
|
853
|
704
|
149
|
58.516
|
10.446.618
Software
01./00. [PS4] Yakuza 6: The Song of Life #
02./02. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
03./03. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
04./00. [PS4] The Last Guardian
05./01. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV #
06./00. [3DS] Miitopia
07./04. [PS4] Watch Dogs 2
08./00. [3DS] Puyo Puyo Chronicle #
09./09. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #
10./07. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
11./10. [3DS] Mario Party: Star Rush
12./12. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition
13./16. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Mura o Tsukurundesu
14./00. [3DS] Kunio-kun Nekketsu: Complete Famicom Edition
15./13. [3DS] Kirby: Planet Robobot
16./05. [3DS] All Kamen Rider: Rider Revolution #
17./00. [PS4] Touhou Shinhiroku: Urban Legend in Limbo.
18./15. [PS4] Battlefield 1
19./20. [WIU] Splatoon #
20./06. [PSV] SD Gundam G Generation Genesis