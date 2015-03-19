Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 14. Dezember 2016 um 14:09 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 5.12. - 11.12. 2016:

Hardware

Woche vom 05.12.2016 bis 11.12.2016

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2016

Insgesamt

3DS

108.975

78.929

30.046

1.594.181

21.780.179

PS4

92.717

118.350

-25.633

1.536.663

3.837.740

VITA

22.314

20.141

2.173

730.728

5.324.126

Wii U

4.656

4.718

-62

276.514

3.297.176

XONE

1.245

256

989

8.017

71.908

PS3

853

704

149

58.516

10.446.618


Software

01./00. [PS4] Yakuza 6: The Song of Life # (Sega) {2016.12.08} (¥8.190) - 218.168 / NEU
02./02. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 190.101 / 2.379.446 (-15%)
03./03. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 117.908 / 280.088 (-27%)
04./00. [PS4] The Last Guardian (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2016.12.06} (¥6.900) - 82.260 / NEU
05./01. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV # (Square Enix) {2016.11.29} (¥8.800) - 79.792 / 770.263 (-88%)
06./00. [3DS] Miitopia (Nintendo) {2016.12.08} (¥4.700) - 27.090 / NEU
07./04. [PS4] Watch Dogs 2 (Ubisoft) {2016.12.01} (¥8.400) - 17.835 / 57.801 (-55%)
08./00. [3DS] Puyo Puyo Chronicle # (Sega) {2016.12.08} (¥5.490) - 13.873 / NEU
09./09. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 12.505 / 946.488 (+56%)
10./07. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 11.333 / 38.159 (+14%)
11./10. [3DS] Mario Party: Star Rush (Nintendo) {2016.10.20} (¥4.700) - 10.460 / 88.544 (+33%)
12./12. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Microsoft Game Studios) {2016.06.23} (¥3.600) - 10.263 / 199.413 (+48%)
13./16. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Mura o Tsukurundesu (Nippon Columbia) {2016.07.21} (¥4.800) - 8.744 / 90.088 (+89%)
14./00. [3DS] Kunio-kun Nekketsu: Complete Famicom Edition (Arc System Works) {2016.12.08} (¥4.800) - 8.266 / NEU
15./13. [3DS] Kirby: Planet Robobot (Nintendo) {2016.04.28} (¥4.700) - 7.357 / 485.844 (+47%)
16./05. [3DS] All Kamen Rider: Rider Revolution # (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.12.01} (¥5.700) - 6.175 / 29.484 (-74%)
17./00. [PS4] Touhou Shinhiroku: Urban Legend in Limbo. (Mediascape) {2016.12.08} (¥4.700) - 6.058 / NEU
18./15. [PS4] Battlefield 1 (Electronic Arts) {2016.10.21} (¥7.800) - 6.050 / 220.422 (+24%)
19./20. [WIU] Splatoon # (Nintendo) {2015.05.28} (¥5.700) - 5.852 / 1.507.565 (+58%)
20./06. [PSV] SD Gundam G Generation Genesis (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.11.22} (¥7.600) - 5.337 / 103.773 (-47%)