For Honor: Braucht man eine Always-Internetverbindung ?
Das Boxart sagt: Ja
Rumour // Sonntag, 11. Dezember 2016 um 22:20 von
Ubisoft bringt in knapp zwei Monaten For Honor auf den Markt. Dabei handelt es sich um ein Hack & Slay mit Rittern, Samurai und Wikingern. Der Onlineversandhändler Amazon hat nun ein überarbeitetes Boxart für For Honor veröffentlicht. Bei genauerer Betrachtung sieht man im unteren Bereich den neu hinzugefügten Warnhinweis "Internet connection required" (Internetverbindung benötigt).
Zitat:
Im September hat Jason VanBerghe (der Creative Director des Spiels) im Gamespot-Interview nicht nur über den umfangreichen Onlinemultiplayer, sondern auch über die Vorzüge des Singleplayer-Modus gesprochen. Laut seiner Aussage sollte dieser eigentlich komplett ohne Internet spielbar sein.
“It’s a full story campaign, a cinematic adventure where you will play as the knights first as the Warden, then you play as the Raider, then you play as the Orochi… You’ll play all through three different regions; the knights’ homeland, the viking homeland, and the samurai homeland. You’ll go on this great adventure… We built the campaign so that if you bought the game just for that, that you would be satisfied even if you never went online and played multiplayer. It’s intended to be a full experience.”
Ob es sich lediglich um einem Platzhalter oder das endgültige Boxart handelt, ist noch offen. Eine offizielle Bestätigung seitens Ubisoft zum Thema Always-On steht noch aus. For Honor soll am 14. Februar 2017 für PC, Playstation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen.