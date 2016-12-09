Bandai Namco hat sein Jump Festa Line Up bekannt gegeben
Findet nächstes Wochenende statt
Freitag, 09. Dezember 2016
Nach Capcom und Square Enix hat nun auch Bandai Namco mitgeteilt, mit welchen Spielen wir auf der Jump Festa rechnen können. Das Event wird am nächsten Wochenende stattfinden.
Folgende Spiele werden dort vertreten sein.
Console Games
Digimon Universe: Appli Monsters (3DS) – Playable
Digimon World: Next Order (PS4) – Playable
Dragon Ball Fusions (3DS) – Playable, Game Tournament
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS4) – Playable, Game Tournament
Dragon Ball Z: Extreme Butoden (3DS) – Playable, Game Tournament, One Piece: Great Pirate Colosseum Cross Battles
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto (PS4) – Playable, Game Tournament
One Piece: Burning Blood (PS4, PS Vita) – Trailer
One Piece: Great Pirate Colosseum (3DS) – Playable, Game Tournament, Dragon Ball Z: Extreme Butoden Cross Battles
Saiki Kusuo no Psi-nan: Shijou Psi Dai no Psi-nan!? (3DS) – Playable
Twin Star Exorcists (PS Vita) – Playable
Smartphone Games
Digimon Links – Trailer
Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle – Trailer
Gintama: Kabuki District Great Action Movie – New
Haikyuu!! Donpisha Match – Trailer
Hunter X Hunter: World Hunt – New
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders – Trailer
Kingdom: Seven Flags – Trailer
Kuroko’s Basketball: Cross Colors – New
One Piece: Thousand Storm – Trailer
One Piece: Treasure Cruise – Trailer
Saint Seiya: Zodiac Brave – Trailer
Tokyo Ghoul: Carnaval∫Color – Trailer
World Trigger: Smash Borders – Trailer
