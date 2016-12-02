Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
The Game Awards: Overwatch ist Game of the...

The Game Awards: Overwatch ist Game of the Year

Alle Gewinner seht ihr hier

Consoles // Freitag, 02. Dezember 2016 um 07:23 von miperco

Neben Spieleankündigen, neuen Trailern und Videos zu bereits bekannten Titeln, wurden auf The Game Awards natürlich auch die namens gebenden Preise verliehen. Overwatch von Blizzard konnte dabei den begehrten Game of the Year Award für sich beanspruchen.

Alle weiteren Gewinner in der Übersicht findet ihr hier (fett unterlegt).

Game of the Year

Doom (id Software / Bethesda)
Inside (Playdead)
Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
Titanfall 2 (Respawn / Electronic Arts)
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Studio / Game Direction

Blizzard (für Overwatch)
DICE (für Battlefield 1)
id Software (für Doom)
Naughty Dog (für Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End)
Respawn (für Titanfall 2)

Best Narrative

Firewatch (Campo Santo)
Inside (Playdead)
Mafia III (Hangar 13 / 2K Games)
Oxenfree (Night School Studio)
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Art Direction

Abzu (Giant Squid / 505 Games)
Firewatch (Campo Santo)
Inside (Playdead)
Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Best Music / Sound Design

Battlefield 1 (DICE / Electronic Arts)
Doom (id Software / Bethesda)
Inside (Playdead)
Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)
Thumper (Drool)

Best Performance

Alex Hernandez as Lincoln Clay (for Mafia III)
Cissy Jones as Delilah (for Firewatch)
Emily Rose as Elena (for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End)
Nolan North as Nathan Drake (for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End)
Rich Summer as Henry (for Fire Watch)
Tory Baker as Sam Drake (for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End)

Games for Impact Award

1979 Revolution (iNK Stories)
Block’Hood (Plethora Project / Devolver Digital)
Orwell (Osmotic Studios / Surprise Attack)
Sea Hero Quest (Glitchers)
That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games)

Best Independent Game

Firewatch (Campo Santo)
Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine)
Inside (Playdead)
Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe / Chucklefish Games)
The Witness (Thekla)

Best Mobile / Handheld

Clash Royale (Supercell)
Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
Monster Hunter Generations (Capcom)
Pokemon Go (Niantic)
Severed (Drinkbox Studios)

Best VR Game

Batman: Arkham VR (Rocksteady Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive)
EVE: Valkyrie (CCP Games)
Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)
Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)
Thumper (Drool)

Best Action Game

Battlefield 1 (DICE / Electronic Arts)
Doom (id Software / Bethesda)
Gears of War 4 (The Coalition / Microsoft)
Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
Titanfall 2 (Respawn / Electronic Arts)

Best Action/Adventure Game

Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
Hitman (IO Interactive / Square Enix)
Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine)
Ratchet & Clank (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best RPG

Dark Souls III (From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine (CD Projekt RED)
World of Warcraft: Legion (Blizzard Entertainment)
Xenoblade Chronicles X (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)

Best Fighting Game

Killer Instinct Season 3 (Iron Galaxy Studios / Microsoft Studios)
The King of Fighters XIV (SNK / Atlus USA)
Pokken Tournament (Bandai Namco Studios / The Pokemon Company)
Street Fighter V (Capcom)

Best Family Game

Dragon Quest Builders (Square Enix)
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens (TT Fusion / Warner Brows. Interactive Entertainment)
Pokemon Go (Niantic)
Ratchet & Clank (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Skylanders: Imaginators (Toy for Bob / Activision)

Best Strategy Game

Civilization VI (Firaxis Games / 2K Games)
Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
The Banner Saga 2 (Stoic Studio / Versus Evil)
Total War: Warhammer (The Creative Assembly / Sega)
XCOM 2 (Firaxis Games / 2K Games)

Best Sports / Racing Game

FIFA 17 (EA Canada / EA Sports)
Forza Horizon 3 (Playground Games / Microsoft Studios)
MLB The Show 2016 (SIE San Diego Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
NBA 2K17 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)
Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 (PES Productions / Konami)

Best Multiplayer Game

Battlefield 1 (DICE / Electronic Arts)
Gears of War 4 (The Coalition / Microsoft Studios)
Overcooked (Ghost Town Games / Team17 Software)
Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
Titanfall 2 (Respawn / Electronic Arts)

Best eSports Player

Faker – [Lee Sang-Hyeok] SK Telecom T1, League of Legends
Coldzera – [Marcelo David] SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Byun-Hyun Woo – Starcraft 2
Infiltrator – [Lee Seeon-woo] Team Razer, Street Fighter V
Hungrybox – [Juan Debiedma] Team Liquid, Super Smash Bros.

Best eSports Team

SK Telecom T1 – Game: League of Legends
Wings Gaming – Game: DOTA 2
SK Gaming
ROX Tigers – Game: Leauge of Legends
Cloud 9

Best eSports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
DOTA 2 (Valve)
League of Legends (Riot)
Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
Street Fighter V (Capcom)

Trending Gamer

AngryJoeShow
Boogie2988
Danny O’Dwyer
JackSpeticeye
Lirik

Best Fan Creation (Kein Gewinner angekündigt)

Brutal Doom 64
Endereal: The Shards of Order

Most Anticipated Game

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Mass Effect: Andromeda (BioWare / Electronic Arts)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)