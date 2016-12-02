The Game Awards: Overwatch ist Game of the Year
Alle Gewinner seht ihr hier
Consoles // Freitag, 02. Dezember 2016 um 07:23 von
Neben Spieleankündigen, neuen Trailern und Videos zu bereits bekannten Titeln, wurden auf The Game Awards natürlich auch die namens gebenden Preise verliehen. Overwatch von Blizzard konnte dabei den begehrten Game of the Year Award für sich beanspruchen.
Alle weiteren Gewinner in der Übersicht findet ihr hier (fett unterlegt).
Game of the Year
Doom (id Software / Bethesda)
Inside (Playdead)
Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
Titanfall 2 (Respawn / Electronic Arts)
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Studio / Game Direction
Blizzard (für Overwatch)
DICE (für Battlefield 1)
id Software (für Doom)
Naughty Dog (für Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End)
Respawn (für Titanfall 2)
Best Narrative
Firewatch (Campo Santo)
Inside (Playdead)
Mafia III (Hangar 13 / 2K Games)
Oxenfree (Night School Studio)
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Art Direction
Abzu (Giant Squid / 505 Games)
Firewatch (Campo Santo)
Inside (Playdead)
Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
Best Music / Sound Design
Battlefield 1 (DICE / Electronic Arts)
Doom (id Software / Bethesda)
Inside (Playdead)
Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)
Thumper (Drool)
Best Performance
Alex Hernandez as Lincoln Clay (for Mafia III)
Cissy Jones as Delilah (for Firewatch)
Emily Rose as Elena (for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End)
Nolan North as Nathan Drake (for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End)
Rich Summer as Henry (for Fire Watch)
Tory Baker as Sam Drake (for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End)
Games for Impact Award
1979 Revolution (iNK Stories)
Block’Hood (Plethora Project / Devolver Digital)
Orwell (Osmotic Studios / Surprise Attack)
Sea Hero Quest (Glitchers)
That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games)
Best Independent Game
Firewatch (Campo Santo)
Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine)
Inside (Playdead)
Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe / Chucklefish Games)
The Witness (Thekla)
Best Mobile / Handheld
Clash Royale (Supercell)
Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
Monster Hunter Generations (Capcom)
Pokemon Go (Niantic)
Severed (Drinkbox Studios)
Best VR Game
Batman: Arkham VR (Rocksteady Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive)
EVE: Valkyrie (CCP Games)
Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)
Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)
Thumper (Drool)
Best Action Game
Battlefield 1 (DICE / Electronic Arts)
Doom (id Software / Bethesda)
Gears of War 4 (The Coalition / Microsoft)
Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
Titanfall 2 (Respawn / Electronic Arts)
Best Action/Adventure Game
Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
Hitman (IO Interactive / Square Enix)
Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine)
Ratchet & Clank (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best RPG
Dark Souls III (From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine (CD Projekt RED)
World of Warcraft: Legion (Blizzard Entertainment)
Xenoblade Chronicles X (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)
Best Fighting Game
Killer Instinct Season 3 (Iron Galaxy Studios / Microsoft Studios)
The King of Fighters XIV (SNK / Atlus USA)
Pokken Tournament (Bandai Namco Studios / The Pokemon Company)
Street Fighter V (Capcom)
Best Family Game
Dragon Quest Builders (Square Enix)
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens (TT Fusion / Warner Brows. Interactive Entertainment)
Pokemon Go (Niantic)
Ratchet & Clank (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Skylanders: Imaginators (Toy for Bob / Activision)
Best Strategy Game
Civilization VI (Firaxis Games / 2K Games)
Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
The Banner Saga 2 (Stoic Studio / Versus Evil)
Total War: Warhammer (The Creative Assembly / Sega)
XCOM 2 (Firaxis Games / 2K Games)
Best Sports / Racing Game
FIFA 17 (EA Canada / EA Sports)
Forza Horizon 3 (Playground Games / Microsoft Studios)
MLB The Show 2016 (SIE San Diego Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
NBA 2K17 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)
Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 (PES Productions / Konami)
Best Multiplayer Game
Battlefield 1 (DICE / Electronic Arts)
Gears of War 4 (The Coalition / Microsoft Studios)
Overcooked (Ghost Town Games / Team17 Software)
Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
Titanfall 2 (Respawn / Electronic Arts)
Best eSports Player
Faker – [Lee Sang-Hyeok] SK Telecom T1, League of Legends
Coldzera – [Marcelo David] SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Byun-Hyun Woo – Starcraft 2
Infiltrator – [Lee Seeon-woo] Team Razer, Street Fighter V
Hungrybox – [Juan Debiedma] Team Liquid, Super Smash Bros.
Best eSports Team
SK Telecom T1 – Game: League of Legends
Wings Gaming – Game: DOTA 2
SK Gaming
ROX Tigers – Game: Leauge of Legends
Cloud 9
Best eSports Game
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
DOTA 2 (Valve)
League of Legends (Riot)
Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
Street Fighter V (Capcom)
Trending Gamer
AngryJoeShow
Boogie2988
Danny O’Dwyer
JackSpeticeye
Lirik
Best Fan Creation (Kein Gewinner angekündigt)
Brutal Doom 64
Endereal: The Shards of Order
Most Anticipated Game
God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Mass Effect: Andromeda (BioWare / Electronic Arts)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
