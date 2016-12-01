No Man's Sky: Neuer Patch für die PC-Version angekündigt
Soll bald erscheinen
PC // Donnerstag, 01. Dezember 2016 um 07:24 von
Erst vor wenigen Tagen veröffentlichten Hello Games Patch 1.1 für No Man's Sky. Damit werden jetzt insgesamt drei Modi angeboten, weitere Änderungen und Verbesserungen sind damit einhergegangen.
Laut eigener Aussage war es nur der Auftakt einer Reihe von Verbesserungen. So kündigte man jetzt schon ein weiteres Update für die PC-Version an. Es soll bald erscheinen. Die Patch-Notes dazu findet ihr hier.
– Following reports of some people experiencing issues with the game while unsupported mods are installed, we’ve added mod detection which will show a warning screen on loading when mods are detected. A click or button press will dismiss this screen.
– Allowed remapping of the build menu and quick menu commands to support Azerty keyboards.
– Fixed an issue which, in some rare cases, prevented NPCs from giving you mission critical dialogue.
– Fixed a bug which could cause core items to be transferred from exosuit inventory to starship inventory. Note: this is a preventative fix and won’t fix the issue for those who have already experienced this bug. We have a cure for those who have experienced on the way, it’ll be released in our next patch.
– Following player feedback, we have clarified messaging when being given tech that you already know.
– Fixed a number of rare crashes (if you continue to experience crashes, please send a crash report and include your crash dumps).
– Fix for monitor detection on PCs with 3rd party remote desktop or screen sharing applications.
– Running the game via the .exe file should no longer give Steam Init errors.
