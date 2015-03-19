Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 30. November 2016 um 20:45 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 21. November - 27. November 2016:

Hardware

Woche vom 21.11.2016 bis 27.11.2016

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2016

Insgesamt

3DS

71.312

107.631

-36.319

1.406.277

21.592.275

PS4

42.102

38.026

4.076

1.325.596

3.626.673

VITA

12.240

9.191

3.049

688.273

5.281.671

Wii U

3.493

3.251

242

267.140

3.287.802

XONE

778

186

592

6.516

70.407

PS3

623

625

-2

56.959

10.445.061


Software

01./01. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 375.665 / 1.966.294 (-76%)
02./00. [PSV] SD Gundam G Generation Genesis (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.11.22} (¥7.600) - 88.324 / NEU
03./00. [PS4] SD Gundam G Generation Genesis (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.11.22} (¥8.200) - 87.568 / NEU
04./00. [PS4] Samurai Warriors: Sanada Maru # (Koei Tecmo) {2016.11.23} (¥7.800) - 26.682 / NEU
05./00. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 16.916 / NEU
06./00. [PSV] Samurai Warriors: Sanada Maru # (Koei Tecmo) {2016.11.23} (¥6.800) - 13.049 / NEU
07./00. [PS3] Samurai Warriors: Sanada Maru # (Koei Tecmo) {2016.11.23} (¥7.800) - 11.040 / NEU
08./00. [3DS] Aikatsu Stars! My Special Appeal (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.11.24} (¥5.300) - 10.087 / NEU
09./00. [PSV] Code: Realize - Shukufuku no Mirai # (Idea Factory) {2016.11.24} (¥6.300) - 8.250 / NEU
10./00. [PS4] Monster Hunter Frontier Z: Beginner's Package (Capcom) {2016.11.22} (¥5.800) - 7.341 / NEU
11./00. [3DS] RPG Maker: Fes (Kadokawa Games) {2016.11.24} (¥5.800) - 7.135 / NEU
12./03. [PS4] Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2016.11.04} (¥7.900) - 6.506 / 149.460 (-41%)
13./09. [3DS] Mario Party: Star Rush (Nintendo) {2016.10.20} (¥4.700) - 6.328 / 70.225 (+5%)
14./02. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon Dual Pack {Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon} (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥9.960) - 6.113 / 157.492 (-96%)
15./06. [PS4] Battlefield 1 (Electronic Arts) {2016.10.21} (¥7.800) - 5.641 / 209.504 (-34%)
16./13. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 5.628 / 925.955 (+19%)
17./11. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Microsoft Game Studios) {2016.06.23} (¥3.600) - 5.394 / 182.219 (+9%)
18./07. [PS4] The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Special Edition (Bethesda Softworks) {2016.11.10} (¥5.980) - 5.223 / 40.140 (-31%)
19./04. [PSV] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star # (Marvelous) {2016.11.10} (¥6.980) - 3.929 / 86.224 (-58%)
20./10. [3DS] Beyblade Burst (FuRyu) {2016.11.10} (¥5.780) - 3.845 / 25.972 (-31%)