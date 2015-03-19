Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 21. November - 27. November 2016:
Hardware
Woche vom 21.11.2016 bis 27.11.2016
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2016
|
Insgesamt
|
3DS
|
71.312
|
107.631
|
-36.319
|
1.406.277
|
21.592.275
|
PS4
|
42.102
|
38.026
|
4.076
|
1.325.596
|
3.626.673
|
VITA
|
12.240
|
9.191
|
3.049
|
688.273
|
5.281.671
|
Wii U
|
3.493
|
3.251
|
242
|
267.140
|
3.287.802
|
XONE
|
778
|
186
|
592
|
6.516
|
70.407
|
PS3
|
623
|
625
|
-2
|
56.959
|
10.445.061
Software
01./01. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
02./00. [PSV] SD Gundam G Generation Genesis
03./00. [PS4] SD Gundam G Generation Genesis
04./00. [PS4] Samurai Warriors: Sanada Maru #
05./00. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
06./00. [PSV] Samurai Warriors: Sanada Maru #
07./00. [PS3] Samurai Warriors: Sanada Maru #
08./00. [3DS] Aikatsu Stars! My Special Appeal
09./00. [PSV] Code: Realize - Shukufuku no Mirai #
10./00. [PS4] Monster Hunter Frontier Z: Beginner's Package
11./00. [3DS] RPG Maker: Fes
12./03. [PS4] Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare #
13./09. [3DS] Mario Party: Star Rush
14./02. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon Dual Pack {Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon}
15./06. [PS4] Battlefield 1
16./13. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition
17./11. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition
18./07. [PS4] The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Special Edition
19./04. [PSV] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star #
20./10. [3DS] Beyblade Burst