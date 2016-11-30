Einloggen

Die PlayStation Plus Inhalte im Dezember

Invisible Inc., Stories: The Path of Destinies und mehr

Playstation Network // Mittwoch, 30. November 2016 um 18:55 von miperco

Sony hat heute seine PlayStation Plus Titel für den Monat Dezember bekannt gegeben. Ab dem 6. Dezember erhaltet ihr wieder zahlreiche Titel für PS4, PS3 und PS Vita. Folgende Spiele stehen dann zum Download bereit.

Stories: The Path of Destinies (PS4)
Invisible, Inc. (PS4)
Hyper Void (PS4, PS3, PS Vita)
Tiny Troopers Join Ops (PS4, PS3, PS Vita)
Color Guardians (PS4, PS Vita)
VVVVVV (PS Vita)