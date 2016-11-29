Titanfall 2: Gameplay Trailer zum 1. DLC
Ab 30. November für Vorbesteller
Consoles // Dienstag, 29. November 2016 um 17:26 von
Über Angel City’s Most Wanted, den ersten DLC zu Titanfall 2, haben wir bereits berichtet. Die Erweiterung bedeutet den Auftakt einer Reihe kostenloser DLCs, die für das Spiel erscheinen sollen. Die genauen Inhalte seht ihr noch einmal unten.
Am 30. November wird der DLC für Vorbestellen erscheinen, alle anderen erhalten ihn am 3. Dezember. Heute wurde ein Gameplay Trailer dazu veröffentlicht.
Angel City map: A fan favorite map from Titanfall 1 is reborn for Titanfall 2.
Fans that pre-ordered Titanfall 2 will get access to the Angel City map starting on November 30. All other players will get access to the Angel City map starting on December 3rd.
Wingman Elite Pistol
Titan Kits: Get more customization for your Titan with these all new kits.
Ion: Refraction Lens
Splitter Rifle splits 5 ways
Scorch: Scorched Earth
Flame Core ignites the ground, leaving thermite in its wake
Northstar: Threat Optics
Enemies are highlighted while zooming in
Tone: Burst Loader
Aiming allows the 40mm to store up to 3 shots to burst fire
Legion: Hidden Compartment
Power Shot has two charges
Ronin: Phase Reflex
When doomed, Ronin phases out of danger
Pilot Execution: Inner Pieces
Phase into an unsuspecting victim
Stats screen
FAQ menu
In-game store
Fans that pre-ordered Titanfall 2 will get access to the Angel City map starting on November 30. All other players will get access to the Angel City map starting on December 3rd.
Wingman Elite Pistol
Titan Kits: Get more customization for your Titan with these all new kits.
Ion: Refraction Lens
Splitter Rifle splits 5 ways
Scorch: Scorched Earth
Flame Core ignites the ground, leaving thermite in its wake
Northstar: Threat Optics
Enemies are highlighted while zooming in
Tone: Burst Loader
Aiming allows the 40mm to store up to 3 shots to burst fire
Legion: Hidden Compartment
Power Shot has two charges
Ronin: Phase Reflex
When doomed, Ronin phases out of danger
Pilot Execution: Inner Pieces
Phase into an unsuspecting victim
Stats screen
FAQ menu
In-game store