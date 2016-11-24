PlayStation Store: Der Black Friday Sale hat begonnen
Bis Montag sparen
Playstation Network // Donnerstag, 24. November 2016 um 13:15 von
Sony hat den versprochenen Black Friday Sale für den PlayStation Store nun auch gestartet. Ab sofort, bis Montag, den 28. November, könnt ihr auf PS4, PS3 und PS Vita Spiele bis zu 60% sparen.
Den Link zu den Preisen findet ihr hier.
Eine Liste mit den verfügbaren Spielen seht ihr hier.
PS4
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass
Batman: Arkham Knight
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
Batman: Return to Arkham
Battleborn
Battleborn Deluxe Edition
Battlefield™ 1
Battlefield™ 1 – Titanfall™ 2 Deluxe Bundle
Battlefield™ 1 Deluxe Edition
Battlefield™ 1 Ultimate Edition
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
Call of Duty®: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
Call of Duty®: Ghosts Gold Edition
Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare
Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe
Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition
DARK SOULS™ III
DARK SOULS™ III – Deluxe Edition
Destiny – The Collection
Destiny – The Collection Upgrade
Deus Ex Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition
Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth – Digital Edition
DiRT Rally
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition
EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17
EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17 Deluxe Edition
EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17 Super Deluxe Edition
F1™ 2016
FAR CRY PRIMAL – APEX EDITION
Farming Simulator 17
Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition
God of War® III Remastered
Godzilla: Digital Edition
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle
Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle
Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle
GUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR-
HITMAN™ Intro Pack
HITMAN™ The Full Experience
HITMAN™ Upgrade Pack
inFAMOUS Second Son™
inFAMOUS Second Son™ + inFAMOUS™ First Light
inFAMOUS Second Son™ Legendary Edition
inFAMOUS™ First Light
Just Cause 3
Just Cause 3 XL Edition
Just Cause 3 XL Edition
KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL
KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL and Season Pass Bundle
KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL Intercept Online Co-op Mode (Standalone)
LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens
LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
Lords of the Fallen
Madden NFL 17
Madden NFL 17 Deluxe Edition
Madden NFL 17 Super Deluxe Edition
Mafia III
Mafia III Deluxe Edition
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Naruto Storm 4
Naruto Storm 4 DELUXE
Naruto Storm 4 Season Pass
NBA 2K17
NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition
NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition GOLD
Need for Speed™
Need for Speed™ Deluxe Edition
No Man’s Sky
Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
One Piece Burning Blood
One Piece Burning Blood – Gold Edition
One Piece Burning Blood – Gold Pack
One Piece Pirate Warriors 3
One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Gold Edition
One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Story Pack
Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition
STAR WARS™ Battlefront™
STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Deluxe Edition
STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Season Pass
STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Ultimate Edition
Tales of Zestiria – Digital Standard Edition
Tearaway™ Unfolded
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV
Thief
Titanfall™ 2
Titanfall™ 2 Deluxe Edition
TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition
UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End Deluxe Edition
UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition
Watch Dogs® 2 – Deluxe Edition
Watch Dogs®2 – Gold Edition
WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
WWE 2K17
WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe
XCOM 2
XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe
*Einige Titel sind in eurer Region eventuell nicht verfügbar
PS3 und PS Vita
A.W. : PHOENIX FESTA (PS Vita)
Amnesia: Memories (PS Vita)
Ar nosurge Plus : Ode to an Unborn Star (PS Vita)
Assassin’s Creed® III Liberation (PS Vita)
Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass
Borderlands 2 Ultimate Edition
Borderlands Game Of The Year
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Ultimate Edition
Criminal Girls 2: Party Favors (PS Vita)
Crysis
Crysis 2
Crysis 2 Maximum Edition
Crysis 3
Destiny: The Taken King – Digital Collector’s Edition
Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth – Digital Edition (PS Vita)
Dragon Age II
Dragon Age: Origins
Duke Nukem Forever
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition
Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders from Planet Space (PS Vita)
“FAR CRY 3 + FAR CRY 4 ”
Farming Simulator 16 (PS Vita)
God of War: Ascension™ Ultimate Edition
God of War® Collection (PS Vita)
God of War® Collection
God of War® Collection Volume II
Godzilla: Digital Edtion
Grand Theft Auto PS Vita Collection (PS Vita)
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle
Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle
Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle
GUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR-
Hitman Trilogy HD
Hyperdevotion Noire: Goddess Black Heart (PS Vita)
Hyperdimension Neptunia U: Action Unleashed (PS Vita)
inFAMOUS™ Collection
Jak and Daxter Trilogy (PS Vita)
Killzone™ Mercenary (PS Vita)
LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens (PS Vita)
LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens
LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
Life is Strange Season Pass
Lost Dimension (PS Vita)
Lost Dimension
Madden NFL 17
Mafia II
Mass Effect™ Trilogy
Max Payne 3
Max Payne 3 Complete
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS-FORCE (PS Vita)
Muramasa Rebirth (PS Vita)
NBA 2K17
Need for Speed™ Most Wanted (PS Vita)
Need for Speed™ Most Wanted
Odin Sphere Leifthrasir (PS Vita)
Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
One Piece Burning Blood – Gold Pack (PS Vita)
One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Story Pack (PS Vita)
Rambo: The Video Game
Ratchet & Clank™ Trilogy (PS Vita)
Sid Meier’s Civilization® Revolution™ 2 Plus (PS Vita)
Sly Trilogy (PS Vita)
STAR WARS™ PS3® Mega Bundle
Stranger of Sword City (PS Vita)
Tales of Zestiria – Digital Standard Edition
The Arland Atelier Trilogy Plus (PS Vita)
The Jak and Daxter Trilogy
The Last of Us™ Game of the Year Edition
The Ratchet & Clank™ Trilogy (PS Vita)
Thief
Trillion: God of Destruction (PS Vita)
Unit 13™ (PS Vita)
Virtue’s Last Reward (PS Vita)
WWE 2K17
WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe
XBlaze Lost: Memories (PS Vita)
XBlaze Lost: Memories
