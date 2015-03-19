Die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 14. - 20. November 2016:
Hardware
Woche vom 14.11.2016 bis 20.11.2016
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2016
|
Insgesamt
|
3DS
|
107.631
|
32.301
|
75.330
|
1.334.965
|
21.520.963
|
PS4
|
38.026
|
92.344
|
-54.318
|
1.283.494
|
3.584.571
|
VITA
|
9.191
|
10.410
|
-1.219
|
676.033
|
5.269.431
|
Wii U
|
3.251
|
2.756
|
495
|
263.647
|
3.284.309
|
PS3
|
625
|
611
|
14
|
56.336
|
10.444.438
|
XONE
|
186
|
171
|
15
|
5.738
|
69.629
Software
01./00. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
02./00. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon Dual Pack {Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon}
03./05. [PS4] Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare #
04./02. [PS4] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star #
05./01. [PSV] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star #
06./09. [PS4] Battlefield 1
07./04. [PS4] The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Special Edition
08./08. [PS4] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2
09./12. [3DS] Mario Party: Star Rush
10./07. [3DS] Beyblade Burst
11./17. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition
12./13. [3DS] Monster Hunter Stories #
13./18. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition
14./10. [PS4] Titanfall 2
15./03. [3DS] PriPara Mezameyo! Megami no Dress Design #
16./15. [PSV] Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization #
17./11. [PSV] World of Final Fantasy #
18./14. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization #
19./00. [PSV] Hakuoki: Yuugi Roku - Taishitachi no Daienkai #
20./24. [3DS] Kirby: Planet Robobot