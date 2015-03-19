Einloggen

Die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Donnerstag, 24. November 2016 um 07:31 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 14. - 20. November 2016:

Hardware

Woche vom 14.11.2016 bis 20.11.2016

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2016

Insgesamt

3DS

107.631

32.301

75.330

1.334.965

21.520.963

PS4

38.026

92.344

-54.318

1.283.494

3.584.571

VITA

9.191

10.410

-1.219

676.033

5.269.431

Wii U

3.251

2.756

495

263.647

3.284.309

PS3

625

611

14

56.336

10.444.438

XONE

186

171

15

5.738

69.629


Software

01./00. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 1.590.629 / NEU
02./00. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon Dual Pack {Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon} (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥9.960) - 151.379 / NEU
03./05. [PS4] Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2016.11.04} (¥7.900) - 11.120 / 142.954 (-57%)
04./02. [PS4] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star # (Marvelous) {2016.11.10} (¥7.980) - 9.276 / 82.295 (-86%)
05./01. [PSV] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star # (Marvelous) {2016.11.10} (¥6.980) - 8.723 / 76.079 (-88%)
06./09. [PS4] Battlefield 1 (Electronic Arts) {2016.10.21} (¥7.800) - 8.494 / 203.863 (-34%)
07./04. [PS4] The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Special Edition (Bethesda Softworks) {2016.11.10} (¥5.980) - 7.587 / 34.917 (-72%)
08./08. [PS4] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.11.02} (¥7.600) - 6.703 / 87.105 (-53%)
09./12. [3DS] Mario Party: Star Rush (Nintendo) {2016.10.20} (¥4.700) - 6.021 / 63.897 (-9%)
10./07. [3DS] Beyblade Burst (FuRyu) {2016.11.10} (¥5.780) - 5.611 / 22.127 (-66%)
11./17. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Microsoft Game Studios) {2016.06.23} (¥3.600) - 4.932 / 176.825 (+5%)
12./13. [3DS] Monster Hunter Stories # (Capcom) {2016.10.08} (¥5.800) - 4.778 / 271.566 (-25%)
13./18. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 4.727 / 920.327 (+8%)
14./10. [PS4] Titanfall 2 (Electronic Arts) {2016.10.28} (¥7.800) - 4.583 / 46.709 (-35%)
15./03. [3DS] PriPara Mezameyo! Megami no Dress Design # (Takara Tomy) {2016.11.10} (¥5.400) - 4.086 / 32.951 (-86%)
16./15. [PSV] Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization # (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.10.27} (¥6.100) - 3.991 / 95.670 (-37%)
17./11. [PSV] World of Final Fantasy # (Square Enix) {2016.10.27} (¥5.800) - 3.513 / 72.437 (-50%)
18./14. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization # (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.10.27} (¥7.200) - 3.363 / 96.395 (-47%)
19./00. [PSV] Hakuoki: Yuugi Roku - Taishitachi no Daienkai # (Idea Factory) {2016.11.17} (¥6.800) - 3.288 / NEU
20./24. [3DS] Kirby: Planet Robobot (Nintendo) {2016.04.28} (¥4.700) - 3.100 / 469.860