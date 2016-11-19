Einloggen

PS4 Pro Patch für The Witness veröffentlicht

Drei Modi stehen zur Auswahl

Playstation 4 // Samstag, 19. November 2016 um 11:56 von miperco

Zuletzt veröffentlichten die Entwickler rund um Jonathan Blow "The Witness" auch für Xbox One. Seitdem arbeitete man aber auch am PlayStation 4 Pro Patch für das Puzzle-Spiel.

Jetzt wurde das neue Update für die Sony Konsole bereitgestellt. Damit habt ihr die Auswahl zwischen drei Modi, die sowohl normalen 1080p TV-Nutzern, als auch Gamern mit 4K-TV zugute kommen sollen.

- 1080p, 60fps, 4x MSAA (1080p TV support)
- 1440p, 60 fps, 2x MSAA — upscaled to 4K, with text and UI rendered in 4K (4K TV support)
- 4K 2x MSAA rendering, 30 fps