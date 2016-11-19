PS4 Pro Patch für The Witness veröffentlicht
Drei Modi stehen zur Auswahl
Samstag, 19. November 2016
Zuletzt veröffentlichten die Entwickler rund um Jonathan Blow "The Witness" auch für Xbox One. Seitdem arbeitete man aber auch am PlayStation 4 Pro Patch für das Puzzle-Spiel.
Jetzt wurde das neue Update für die Sony Konsole bereitgestellt. Damit habt ihr die Auswahl zwischen drei Modi, die sowohl normalen 1080p TV-Nutzern, als auch Gamern mit 4K-TV zugute kommen sollen.
- 1080p, 60fps, 4x MSAA (1080p TV support)
- 1440p, 60 fps, 2x MSAA — upscaled to 4K, with text and UI rendered in 4K (4K TV support)
- 4K 2x MSAA rendering, 30 fps
