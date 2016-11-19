Golden Joystick Awards: Dark Souls III ist GOTY
Overwatch gewinnt fünf Preise
Consoles // Samstag, 19. November 2016 um 09:29 von
Gestern Abend wurden die Golden Joystick Awards 2016 verliehen. Am Ende wurde auch ein Game of the Year verkündet. Bei The Game Awards wurde es nicht einmal als solches nominiert, dort wurde aber Dark Souls III mit dem Game of the Year Award ausgezeichnet.
Insgesamt konnte Overwatch von Blizzard aber mit fünf Auszeichnungen die meisten Preise abräumen. Die Liste der Gewinner seht ihr hier.
Best Original Game: Overwatch
Best Storytelling: The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine
Best Visual Design: The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine
Best Audio: Fallout 4
Best Indie Game: Firewatch
Gaming Personality of the Year: Sean [Day9] Plott
Best Multiplayer Game: Overwatch
Competitive Play of the Year: Coldzera’s jumping AWP quad kill at MLG Columbus
Best Gaming Moment: Play of the Game in Overwatch
Upcoming YouTube Personality of the Year: Jesse Cox
Studio of the Year: CD Projekt RED
Innovation of the Year: Pokémon GO
Lifetime Achievement Award: Eiji Aonuma
Best Gaming Platform: Steam
Best Gaming Performance: Dough Cockle as Geralt of Rivia
Competitive Game of the Year: Overwatch
Nintendo Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda Twilight Princess HD
PlayStation Game of the Year: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.
Xbox Game of the Year: Rise of the Tomb Raider
PC Game of the Year: Overwatch
Best Handheld/Mobile Game of the Year: Pokémon Go
Breakthrough Award: Stardew Valley
Golden Joystick Hall of Fame: Lara Croft
Critics’ Choice Award: Titanfall 2
Most Wanted Game: Mass Effect Andromeda
Game of the Year: Dark Souls III
