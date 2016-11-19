Watch Dogs 2: Patch 1.04 veröffentlicht
Nur kleinere Bugs werden behoben
Consoles // Samstag, 19. November 2016 um 09:09 von
Watch Dogs 2 ist seit dieser Woche offiziell erhältlich. Die nahtlose Multiplayer-Erfahrung, die man vor Launch versprochen hat, ist allerdings noch nicht integriert. Mit einem zukünftigen Launch wollte man alle Fehler beheben und den MP so online bringen.
Mit Patch 1.04, der kürzlich veröffentlicht wurde, ist das aber noch nicht der Fall. Hier kümmert man sich um kleinere Bugs und Performance-Probleme, die bislang aufgetreten sind. Die Patch-Notes seht ihr hier.
[XB1/PS4] [Bug / Glitch] Emote Wheel Swap - Bug where emotes and weapon wheel become intermixed is now fixed
[XB1/PS4] [Bug / Glitch] Explicit NPC Model - We've updated one NPC model that was previously explicit. Nudity on other male and female NPCs has not been changed
[XB1/PS4] [Bug / Glitch] Phone App Disappears - Some players encountered a bug causing their phone apps to disappear. The fix will recover the missing apps
[XB1/PS4] [Performance] Graphics / Low FPS / Nudle - Framerate during the “Limp Nudle” mission has been improved
[PS4] [Performance] Graphics / Low FPS / PRO - PS4 Pro performance should be improved with this patch
