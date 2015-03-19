Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus JApan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 16. November 2016 um 14:09 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 07. November - 13. November 2016.

Hardware

Woche vom 07.11.2016 bis 13.11.2016

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2016

Insgesamt

PS4

92.344

32.041

60.303

1.245.468

3.546.545

3DS

32.301

31.182

1.119

1.227.334

21.413.332

VITA

10.410

9.816

594

666.842

5.260.240

Wii U

2.756

2.071

685

260.396

3.281.058

PS3

611

735

-124

55.711

10.443.813

XONE

171

181

-10

5.552

69.443


Software

01./00. [PSV] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star # (Marvelous) {2016.11.10} (¥6.980) - 73.019 / NEU
02./00. [PS4] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star # (Marvelous) {2016.11.10} (¥7.980) - 67.356 / NEU
03./00. [3DS] PriPara Mezameyo! Megami no Dress Design # (Takara Tomy) {2016.11.10} (¥5.400) - 28.865 / NEU
04./00. [PS4] The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Special Edition (Bethesda Softworks) {2016.11.10} (¥5.980) - 27.330 / NEU
05./01. [PS4] Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2016.11.04} (¥7.900) - 26.070 / 131.834 (-75%)
06./00. [PS4] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star - Velber Box (Marvelous) {2016.11.10} (¥19.990) - 18.439 / NEU
07./00. [3DS] Beyblade Burst (FuRyu) {2016.11.10} (¥5.780) - 16.516 / NEU
08./02. [PS4] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.11.02} (¥7.600) - 14.367 / 80.402 (-78%)
09./04. [PS4] Battlefield 1 (Electronic Arts) {2016.10.21} (¥7.800) - 12.950 / 195.369 (-43%)
10./09. [PS4] Titanfall 2 (Electronic Arts) {2016.10.28} (¥7.800) - 7.069 / 42.126 (-48%)
11./08. [PSV] World of Final Fantasy # (Square Enix) {2016.10.27} (¥5.800) - 7.007 / 68.924 (-53%)
12./12. [3DS] Mario Party: Star Rush (Nintendo) {2016.10.20} (¥4.700) - 6.630 / 57.876 (-37%)
13./11. [3DS] Monster Hunter Stories # (Capcom) {2016.10.08} (¥5.800) - 6.364 / 266.788 (-46%)
14./07. [PSV] Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization # (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.10.27} (¥6.100) - 6.335 / 93.031 (-60%)
15./06. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization # (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.10.27} (¥7.200) - 6.299 / 91.679 (-60%)
16./10. [PS4] World of Final Fantasy # (Square Enix) {2016.10.27} (¥5.800) - 5.442 / 71.459 (-58%)
17./13. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Microsoft Game Studios) {2016.06.23} (¥3.600) - 4.688 / 171.893 (-18%)
18./14. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 4.386 / 915.601 (-17%)
19./00. [PS4] Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience {Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain} (Konami) {2016.11.10} (¥3.980) - 4.196 / NEU
20./00. [3DS] Saiki Kusuo no Ψ Nan: Shijou Ψ Dai no Ψ Nan!? (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.11.10} (¥5.700) - 3.519 / NEU