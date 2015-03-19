Die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus JApan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 16. November 2016 um 14:09 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 07. November - 13. November 2016.
Hardware
Woche vom 07.11.2016 bis 13.11.2016
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2016
|
Insgesamt
|
PS4
|
92.344
|
32.041
|
60.303
|
1.245.468
|
3.546.545
|
3DS
|
32.301
|
31.182
|
1.119
|
1.227.334
|
21.413.332
|
VITA
|
10.410
|
9.816
|
594
|
666.842
|
5.260.240
|
Wii U
|
2.756
|
2.071
|
685
|
260.396
|
3.281.058
|
PS3
|
611
|
735
|
-124
|
55.711
|
10.443.813
|
XONE
|
171
|
181
|
-10
|
5.552
|
69.443
Software
01./00. [PSV] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star #
02./00. [PS4] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star #
03./00. [3DS] PriPara Mezameyo! Megami no Dress Design #
04./00. [PS4] The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Special Edition
05./01. [PS4] Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare #
06./00. [PS4] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star - Velber Box
07./00. [3DS] Beyblade Burst
08./02. [PS4] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2
09./04. [PS4] Battlefield 1
10./09. [PS4] Titanfall 2
11./08. [PSV] World of Final Fantasy #
12./12. [3DS] Mario Party: Star Rush
13./11. [3DS] Monster Hunter Stories #
14./07. [PSV] Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization #
15./06. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization #
16./10. [PS4] World of Final Fantasy #
17./13. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition
18./14. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition
19./00. [PS4] Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience {Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain}
20./00. [3DS] Saiki Kusuo no Ψ Nan: Shijou Ψ Dai no Ψ Nan!?