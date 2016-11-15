Overwatch: Patch 2.00 veröffentlicht
Mit Sombra und PS4 Pro Support
Consoles // Mittwoch, 16. November 2016 um 07:15 von
Sombra wurde auf der BlizzCon als neuer Charakter für Overwatch enthüllt. Zusammen mit Patch 2.0, der zuletzt veröffentlicht wurde, ist die neue Kämpferin ab sofort im Shooter enthalten. Etwas mehr als 10GB müsst ihr dafür laden.
Die PlayStation 4 Pro wird ab diesem Update unterstützt. Die vollständigen Patch Notes seht ihr hier.
New Feature: The Arcade
Discover brand new ways to play Overwatch in the Arcade. Choose from a variety of regularly rotating game modes, maps, and rulesets that don’t quite fit into Quick Play or Competitive Play. Whether it’s 1-on-1 duels, 3-vs-3 skirmishes, our alternating selection of brawls, or special rulesets like “no hero switching,” you should have no problem finding a game that fits your mood. Experience is earned just like any other mode, but you can also earn Arcade-specific rewards, like Loot Boxes!
New Arena Map: Ecopoint: Antarctica
Bundle up for a journey to Ecopoint: Antarctica, the former Overwatch installation where climatologist Mei-Ling Zhou was once stationed. While researching severe weather anomalies in the region, the station was hit by an intense polar storm. Running out of options and low on supplies, the team decided to cryogenically freeze themselves until the storm passed. They believed that it would only be for a few months, but Mei awoke nearly a decade later.
Ecopoint: Antarctica is a compact new Arena map that features multiple new game modes, including a 3-vs-3 battle and 1-on-1 duel. Check it out in the Arcade.
SEASON 3 COMPETITIVE PLAY
Competitive Play’s second season will end on November 23 at 4PM PDT (November 24 at 0:00 UTC), and the third season will begin on November 30 at 4PM PDT (December 1 at 0:00 UTC). During the week-long off season, you’ll still be able to queue for matches using the Competitive Play ruleset, but your skill rating will not be affected and no Competitive Points will be awarded.
We’ve also made a few adjustments to the skill rating system for season 3. Players will be distributed more broadly across the skill tiers, which means that your season 3 rating will probably be lower than the previous season.
GENERAL
[PS4] Added PlayStation 4 Pro support
Made a number of data format improvements, which should decrease load times and reduce the game’s storage space requirements
Made several adjustments to the amount of experience needed to level
The amount of experience needed to reach levels 2 through 13 remains unchanged
The amount of experience needed to reach levels 14 through 100 has been slightly reduced
The amount of experience needed to reach levels after 100 is now constant (20,000 XP) and will no longer reset after each promotion
HERO BALANCE CHANGES
General
Dealing damage to things other than players (like Torbjörn’s turret or Symmetra’s teleporter) no longer charges ultimate abilities
Ultimate costs have been increased by 25% for all heroes
Ana
Nano Boost
No longer increases move speed
D. Va
Call Mech
Ultimate cost has been decreased by 20%
Mech health increased to 200 (formerly 100). Armor remains at 400
Movement speed while firing has been increased by 25%
Lúcio
Amp It Up
Healing per second has been decreased by 10%
Mei
Blizzard
Ultimate cost has been increased by 15%
Mercy
Passive health regeneration now activates when Mercy avoids taking damage for 1 second (formerly 3 seconds)
Pharah
Rocket Launcher
Minimum explosion damage has been increased by 13%
Minimum explosion knockback has been decreased to 0%
Jump Jets
Lift increased by 35%
Soldier: 76
Pulse Rifle
Bullet damage increased from 17 to 20
Maximum bullet spread increased from 2.2 to 2.4
Torbjörn
Scrap is now automatically generated over time
The amount of scrap collected from a fallen enemy has been decreased by 40%
Forge Hammer
Swing speed increased by 25%
Damage decreased by 27%
Widowmaker
Venom Mine
Explosion no longer damages the player who placed the mine
Widow’s Kiss
Charge rate increased by 20%
Zarya
Particle Barrier
Power gained from barriers decreased by 20%
Projected Barrier
Power gained from barriers decreased by 20%
USER INTERFACE UPDATES
General
Loading screen now displays the name of the chosen game mode when playing in the Arcade
BUG FIXES
General
Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented the PC client from closing properly, making the Battle.net application think the game was still running
Fixed a bug preventing players from receiving credit toward the Most Healing Done commendation
Fixed a bug that caused the columns on Recent Players to slightly overlap each other
Fixed a bug preventing the fourth column on the friends list from being displayed properly
Fixed a navigation error that could occur when attempting to adjust video options using a controller
Players will now be removed from the Practice Range if they are AFK
AI
Fixed a bug that caused McCree bots to Combat Roll into the well on Ilios
Fixed a bug that could cause bots to get stuck in a wall near objective B on Temple of Anubis
Fixed a bug that prevented bots from moving through certain locations on Volskaya Industries
Competitive Play
Fixed a bug that could cause overtime to continue indefinitely on Assault maps
Fixed a bug that could cause matches to begin with only 11 connected players
Heroes
Fixed a bug that prevented Ana’s healing stats from showing up in the Career Profile page
Fixed a bug that prevented Ana’s custom crosshairs from displaying while zoomed
Fixed a bug causing irregular placement of the pumpkin on Genji’s “Pumpkin Carving” highlight intro with certain skins
Fixed a bug preventing Mercy’s staff from showing up in the “Guardian Angel” highlight intro with her Cobalt skin equipped
Fixed a bug preventing Reaper’s “R.I.P.” victory pose from animating correctly when the game client isn’t in focus
Fixed a bug that allowed Tracer to use Blink while rewinding with Recall
Fixed a bug preventing some of Tracer’s voice lines from activating with her Punk skin equipped
Fixed a bug preventing Zarya from gripping her gun’s handle in the “Deadlift” highlight Intro
Fixed a bug causing Zarya’s Graviton Surge to eject Reinhardt at high velocity
Maps
Fixed a typo on the bakery blackboard in Eichenwalde
Fixed a bug that allowed certain heroes to stand on unintended pillars on Ilios
Fixed a bug on Lijiang Tower that allowed heroes to reach unintended locations
Fixed a bug allowing Reaper to Shadow Step to unintended locations on Nepal
Fixed a bug that allowed players to contest the payload from a protected area above the gas station on Route 66
Fixed a bug that allowed Pharah to reach unintended locations on Volskaya Industries
Fixed a bug on Watchpoint: Gibraltar that allowed players to reach an unintended location near the final objective
Spectating
Fixed a bug that occasionally produced incorrectly colored health bars when spectating Custom Games
