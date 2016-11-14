The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - Patch 1.2 veröffentlicht
Erscheint bis Ende der Woche auch für Xbox One
Consoles // Dienstag, 15. November 2016 um 08:21 von
Bethesda hat Patch 1.2 für die The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition veröffentlicht. Das Update befand sich seit letzter Woche für PC in der Beta und ist nun für PC und PlayStation 4 verfügbar, wie das Unternehmen mitgeteilt hat.
Bis Ende der Woche soll der Patch auch für die Xbox One erscheinen. Die genauen Patch Notes könnt ihr euch hier ansehen.
General stability and performance improvements
Fixed issue related to using alt-tab while playing the game (PC)
Fixed issue with water flow not rendering properly
Fixed crash related to changing from werewolf back to human form
Fixed crash related to reloading after changing load order of mods
General bug fixing and improvements with browsing mods
