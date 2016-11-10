Das Xbox Holiday Update ist jetzt verfügbar
Clubs, Achievement Seltenheit und mehr
XBOX One // Donnerstag, 10. November 2016 um 19:44 von
Bereits vor einiger Zeit wurde das neue, große Systemupdate für Xbox One und Windows 10 angekündigt. Seitdem hat es sich in der Preview befunden. Wie Microsoft heute bekannt gegeben hat, hat man damit begonnen, das Update nun für alle User bereitzustellen.
Über Xbox Live gibt es jetzt Clubs. Ab sofort kann man einfach Clubs zu jedem Thema erstellen, Leute einladen, sich über spezifische Spiele unterhalten, Partys erstellen und Inhalte teilen.
Mit Looking for Group soll man viel schneller die gewünschten Leute zum spielen finden. Achievement Rarity zeigt - wie es der Name schon sagt - wie selten ein Erfolg ist, den ihr errungen habt. Gruppenbenachrichtigungen sind ein weiteres neues Feature, mit denen ihr noch leichter mit mehreren Personen kommunizieren könnt.
Das Gamerscore Leaderboard hat ein Update erfahren. Jeden Monat werden die Statistiken zurückgesetzt, um besser mit Freunden konkurrieren zu können. Die virtuelle Tastatur der Xbox One wurde nun um Emojis erweitert. Die komplette Übersicht über die Inhalte, inklusive eines Videos, seht ihr hier.
Looking for Group on Xbox Live. Looking for Group (LFG) helps you quickly find other players that you want to game with. It’s like posting a gaming “want-ad” to the Xbox community. You can use LFG to help complete daily quests, Achievement hunt, or even get a group together to annihilate hordes of the Swarm and DeeBees in Gears of War 4. You’ll be able to add certain requirements to make sure that you’re finding the right gamers. You can specify the game, the game mode, the language the party will be speaking, how many people you need, rules like no trash talking or casual friendly, and any other in-game requirements like level, gear or character type. Here’s how LFG works: gamers can browse open LFGs and request to join the ones that they’re interested in. The LFG host chooses from the list of gamers who have expressed interest and, once the group is full or the host is ready, the host can quickly get those people into Party Chat and start playing. You can even create an LFG post for future gaming sessions up to seven days in advance! For example, if you’re on your way home and want to make the most of your gaming for the night, you can set up everything in advance from your phone, so when you’re home and ready to go, you can just jump right in. Quick and easy. Whether you’re playing on Xbox One or Windows 10 PC, you can quickly find other gamers to play with on Xbox Live. Check out our LFG tutorial video on LFG here.
Achievement Rarity. Achievement Rarity, a top fan request on Xbox Feedback, helps you discover just how unique an Achievement is among players of a given game. When you earn a rare Achievement, you’ll get a special notification and diamond icon highlighting it. Unlock one today and let us know how you like the new animation!
Group Messaging on Xbox Live: Group Messaging helps you coordinate and keep in touch with your friends and fellow gamers by sending a single group message to everyone in a single conversation. You can also add people to the group and dynamically change the conversation topic. Group Messaging works across Xbox One and the Xbox app on Windows 10, iOS, and Android devices. To help you write your messages even faster on Xbox One, we have added a new predictive dictionary which you can quick access with the right thumb stick on your controller.
Gamerscore Leaderboard. We’ve improved the Gamerscore Leaderboard on Xbox One and the Xbox app on Windows 10 devices. The Leaderboard now resets at the beginning of each month instead of displaying results for a 30-day rolling period, meaning you and your friends will have a clean slate to compete against one another at the start of each month! You can keep an eye on the Gamerscore Leaderboard through the Achievements tab in your profile.
Emojis for your Xbox One virtual keyboard. Emojis will be joining your virtual keyboard on Xbox One! In addition to the existing alphabet and symbols that you can use, you’ll now be able to express your likes, dislikes and more with a host of different emojis on Xbox Live. Once on your virtual keyboard, you can get to emojis by pulling the left trigger until they show up. From there, select any emoji, or press and hold on one to see more related emoji.