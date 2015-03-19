Die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 31. Oktober - 06. November 2016:
Hardware
Woche vom 31.10.2016 bis 06.11.2016
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2016
|
Insgesamt
|
PS4
|
32.041
|
30.375
|
1.666
|
1.153.124
|
3.454.201
|
3DS
|
31.182
|
25.660
|
5.522
|
1.195.033
|
21.381.031
|
VITA
|
9.816
|
10.392
|
-596
|
656.432
|
5.249.830
|
Wii U
|
2.071
|
1.898
|
173
|
257.640
|
3.278.302
|
PS3
|
735
|
610
|
125
|
55.100
|
10.443.202
|
XONE
|
181
|
335
|
-154
|
5.381
|
69.272
Software
01./00. [PS4] Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare #
02./00. [PS4] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2
03./00. [PS4] Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey #
04./05. [PS4] Battlefield 1
05./00. [PSV] Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey #
06./01. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization #
07./02. [PSV] Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization #
08./04. [PSV] World of Final Fantasy #
09./07. [PS4] Titanfall 2
10./03. [PS4] World of Final Fantasy #
11./10. [3DS] Monster Hunter Stories #
12./11. [3DS] Mario Party: Star Rush
13./17. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition
14./18. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition
15./15. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sushi / Tempura
16./06. [PS4] Berserk and the Band of the Hawk
17./09. [PS4] Mafia III #
18./19. [WIU] Paper Mario: Color Splash
19./22. [3DS] Kirby: Planet Robobot
20./08. [PSV] Yahari Game Demo Ore no Seishun Love-Kome wa Machigatteiru. Zoku #