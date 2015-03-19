Einloggen

Die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 09. November 2016 um 14:12 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 31. Oktober - 06. November 2016:

Hardware

Woche vom 31.10.2016 bis 06.11.2016

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2016

Insgesamt

PS4

32.041

30.375

1.666

1.153.124

3.454.201

3DS

31.182

25.660

5.522

1.195.033

21.381.031

VITA

9.816

10.392

-596

656.432

5.249.830

Wii U

2.071

1.898

173

257.640

3.278.302

PS3

735

610

125

55.100

10.443.202

XONE

181

335

-154

5.381

69.272


Software

01./00. [PS4] Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2016.11.04} (¥7.900) - 105.764 / NEU
02./00. [PS4] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.11.02} (¥7.600) - 66.035 / NEU
03./00. [PS4] Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey # (Koei Tecmo) {2016.11.02} (¥6.800) - 27.372 / NEU
04./05. [PS4] Battlefield 1 (Electronic Arts) {2016.10.21} (¥7.800) - 22.790 / 182.419 (-51%)
05./00. [PSV] Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey # (Koei Tecmo) {2016.11.02} (¥5.800) - 16.153 / NEU
06./01. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization # (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.10.27} (¥7.200) - 15.825 / 86.696 (-78%)
07./02. [PSV] Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization # (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.10.27} (¥6.100) - 15.732 / 85.381 (-77%)
08./04. [PSV] World of Final Fantasy # (Square Enix) {2016.10.27} (¥5.800) - 14.757 / 61.917 (-69%)
09./07. [PS4] Titanfall 2 (Electronic Arts) {2016.10.28} (¥7.800) - 13.614 / 35.057 (-37%)
10./03. [PS4] World of Final Fantasy # (Square Enix) {2016.10.27} (¥5.800) - 12.842 / 66.018 (-76%)
11./10. [3DS] Monster Hunter Stories # (Capcom) {2016.10.08} (¥5.800) - 11.698 / 260.425 (-24%)
12./11. [3DS] Mario Party: Star Rush (Nintendo) {2016.10.20} (¥4.700) - 10.595 / 51.246 (-25%)
13./17. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Microsoft Game Studios) {2016.06.23} (¥3.600) - 5.724 / 167.205 (+18%)
14./18. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 5.272 / 911.215 (+14%)
15./15. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sushi / Tempura (Level 5) {2016.07.16} (¥4.800) - 4.635 / 1.301.522 (-8%)
16./06. [PS4] Berserk and the Band of the Hawk (Koei Tecmo) {2016.10.27} (¥7.800) - 4.582 / 32.751 (-84%)
17./09. [PS4] Mafia III # (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2016.10.27} (¥7.900) - 3.987 / 19.824 (-75%)
18./19. [WIU] Paper Mario: Color Splash (Nintendo) {2016.10.13} (¥5.700) - 3.926 / 37.093 (-13%)
19./22. [3DS] Kirby: Planet Robobot (Nintendo) {2016.04.28} (¥4.700) - 3.618 / 463.747
20./08. [PSV] Yahari Game Demo Ore no Seishun Love-Kome wa Machigatteiru. Zoku # (5pb.) {2016.10.27} (¥7.000) - 3.287 / 22.556 (-83%)