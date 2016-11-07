Mass Effect Andromeda: Deluxe Edition geleakt
Vier Spieler Multiplayer und mehr
Consoles // Montag, 07. November 2016 um 15:55 von
Heute ist N7-Day. Im Laufe des Tages werden uns also größere Neuigkeiten zu Mass Effect Andromeda erwarten. Best Buy hat nun schon eine Deluxe Edition zum kommenden vierten Teil gelistet. Ein genauer Preis oder der Umfang sind noch nicht bekannt.
Die interessanteste Neuigkeit dabei ist aber das Vorhandensein eines Vier Spieler Multiplayer Modus. Genaue Details dazu fehlen bislang aber auch. Die komplette Beschreibung lest ihr hier. Das Cover zur Deluxe Edition in unserer Galerie.
Summary
Mass Effect: Andromeda takes players to the Andromeda galaxy, far beyond the Milky Way. There, players will lead our fight for a new home in hostile territory as the Pathfinder – a leader of military-trained explorers. This is the story of humanity’s next chapter, and player choices throughout the game will ultimately determine our survival.
Features
Chart Your Own Course in a Dangerous New Galaxy – Unravel the mysteries of the Andromeda galaxy as you discover rich, alien worlds in the search for humanity’s new home.
Lead the First Humans in Andromeda on a Desperate Search for our New Home – In this new chapter of Mass Effect, meet and recruit all-new, interesting characters caught up in an epic space saga filled with mystery and galactic conflict.
Fight with your Pathfinder Team In Battle Against Terrifying Enemies and Creatures – New additions like destructible environments, boosted jumps for added verticality, and all-new weapons and Biotics make combat more thrilling than ever.
Build a Formidable Hero With Amazing Weapons, Powers and Tech – With a much more flexible skill and weapon progression tree, you can replicate your play style to make you unstoppable against new, powerful alien enemies.
For 1 player or up to 4 in multiplayer mode
Mass Effect: Andromeda takes players to the Andromeda galaxy, far beyond the Milky Way. There, players will lead our fight for a new home in hostile territory as the Pathfinder – a leader of military-trained explorers. This is the story of humanity’s next chapter, and player choices throughout the game will ultimately determine our survival.
Features
Chart Your Own Course in a Dangerous New Galaxy – Unravel the mysteries of the Andromeda galaxy as you discover rich, alien worlds in the search for humanity’s new home.
Lead the First Humans in Andromeda on a Desperate Search for our New Home – In this new chapter of Mass Effect, meet and recruit all-new, interesting characters caught up in an epic space saga filled with mystery and galactic conflict.
Fight with your Pathfinder Team In Battle Against Terrifying Enemies and Creatures – New additions like destructible environments, boosted jumps for added verticality, and all-new weapons and Biotics make combat more thrilling than ever.
Build a Formidable Hero With Amazing Weapons, Powers and Tech – With a much more flexible skill and weapon progression tree, you can replicate your play style to make you unstoppable against new, powerful alien enemies.
For 1 player or up to 4 in multiplayer mode