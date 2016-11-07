Pokémon GO: Patch 1.15.0/0.45.0 veröffentlicht
Tägliche Belohnungen und mehr
Smartphone // Montag, 07. November 2016 um 07:47 von
Niantic hat damit begonnen, Patch 1.15.0 (iOS) bzw. 0.45.0 (Android) für Pokémon GO zur Verfügung zu stellen. Damit werden unter anderem tägliche Belohnungen eingeführt.
Welche Belohnungen man genau erhält, teilte man nicht mit. Man wird sie täglich beim ersten Fangen eines Pokémon und beim ersten Besuch eine PokéStops erhalten. Macht man das sieben Tage hintereinander, folgt eine noch größere Belohnung.
Weitere Änderungen bei den Arenen gibt es ebenfalls. Die Details entnehmt ihr den beigefügten Patch-Notes.
You’ll earn bonuses for the first Pokémon catch and PokéStop visit each day. You’ll receive a larger bonus when you do this seven days in a row.
When you defeat the Gym Leader at a rival Gym, there will be a brief period of time where only you will be able to place a Pokémon in the open Gym.
The amount of Prestige a rival Gym loses when you defeat a regular Gym member has increased. The amount of Prestige gained by training at a friendly Gym has been lowered.
Minor text fixes
