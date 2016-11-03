Uncharted 4: A Thief's End: Update 1.15 veröffentlicht
Mit PS4 Pro Support
Playstation 4 // Freitag, 04. November 2016 um 07:19 von
Die Entwickler von Naughty Dog haben Patch 1.15 zu Uncharted 4: A Thief's End für PlayStation 4 veröffentlicht. Dabei wird unter anderem PS4 Pro Support bereitgestellt. HDR Unterstützung ist dabei mit inbegriffen.
Zusätzlich wird der Classic Mode in den Multiplayer zurückkehren, momentan aber nur in einer Beta-Phase. Die kompletten Patch-Notes seht ihr hier.
General
Added support for PlayStation®4 Pro
Added support for High Dynamic Range display
Improved quality of stereo audio
Multiplayer
Beta Test Playlist – Classic Mode:
Starting November 3rd, and through the weekend, you’ll have a change to jump in and try out Classic Mode
We will be trying out other variations of Classic Mode during our second Beta Test weekend on November 11th
Bundle Sale:
All bundles are now 70% off until November 10th
Ranked Season 3 has started!
New ranked rewards added:
Gold / Platinum / Diamond / Master Aviator sunglasses
Ranked Changes:
You can no longer see which players have joined the lobby until the match begins
Qualifier matches are now only required when moving between full ranks (e.g. Silver to Gold). Moving within a rank (e.g. Silver III to Silver II) doesn’t require any qualifiers.
Players can now be kicked during a ranked match for networking issues
Gameplay changes:
Players will no longer take cover on something that is fully offscreen. This led to many situations where players accidentally became stuck to cover when attempting to roll.
Bugfixes:
Fixed a couple bugs where player could lose a mystical they purchased after switching loadouts
Fixed teammates being able to bump the player’s camera when in aim mode
Fixed a bug where Bounty Hunter matches would not increment the total score earned used for unlocking new boosters
Fixed some collision issues on Rooftops
Fixed an issue with Shield of Asgard Mystical cancelling when player attempts to melee immediately after activation
Fixed issue where Team Deathmatch and Command matches could start with uneven teams
Cinema Mode fixes:
Fixed problem with rewinding several times causing a permanent black screen
Fixed issue when cinema file ends causing unwanted black screens
Fixed a crash in cinema caused by a late joiner
Fixed a crash that occurs during cinema replay
NOTE: In this patch, cinema files have switched over to a new version. This will erase any older cinema files.
Other stability fixes:
Fixed crash that can occur when connecting to multiplayer
Fixed black screen hang during loading if any user loses connection to host during the load into the game
Fixed a crash that occurred during Ranked TDM
Fixed a crash that could occur when being downed while hanging off of an edge while over water
Added support for PlayStation®4 Pro
Added support for High Dynamic Range display
Improved quality of stereo audio
Multiplayer
Beta Test Playlist – Classic Mode:
Starting November 3rd, and through the weekend, you’ll have a change to jump in and try out Classic Mode
We will be trying out other variations of Classic Mode during our second Beta Test weekend on November 11th
Bundle Sale:
All bundles are now 70% off until November 10th
Ranked Season 3 has started!
New ranked rewards added:
Gold / Platinum / Diamond / Master Aviator sunglasses
Ranked Changes:
You can no longer see which players have joined the lobby until the match begins
Qualifier matches are now only required when moving between full ranks (e.g. Silver to Gold). Moving within a rank (e.g. Silver III to Silver II) doesn’t require any qualifiers.
Players can now be kicked during a ranked match for networking issues
Gameplay changes:
Players will no longer take cover on something that is fully offscreen. This led to many situations where players accidentally became stuck to cover when attempting to roll.
Bugfixes:
Fixed a couple bugs where player could lose a mystical they purchased after switching loadouts
Fixed teammates being able to bump the player’s camera when in aim mode
Fixed a bug where Bounty Hunter matches would not increment the total score earned used for unlocking new boosters
Fixed some collision issues on Rooftops
Fixed an issue with Shield of Asgard Mystical cancelling when player attempts to melee immediately after activation
Fixed issue where Team Deathmatch and Command matches could start with uneven teams
Cinema Mode fixes:
Fixed problem with rewinding several times causing a permanent black screen
Fixed issue when cinema file ends causing unwanted black screens
Fixed a crash in cinema caused by a late joiner
Fixed a crash that occurs during cinema replay
NOTE: In this patch, cinema files have switched over to a new version. This will erase any older cinema files.
Other stability fixes:
Fixed crash that can occur when connecting to multiplayer
Fixed black screen hang during loading if any user loses connection to host during the load into the game
Fixed a crash that occurred during Ranked TDM
Fixed a crash that could occur when being downed while hanging off of an edge while over water