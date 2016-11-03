PlayStation 4 Pro: Launch Line Up enthüllt
Bis Ende des Jahres mehr als 45 Spiele
Playstation 4 // Donnerstag, 03. November 2016 um 14:11 von
Die Einführung der PlayStation 4 Pro, einer leistungsstärkeren Variante der aktuellen PS4, wird heute in einer Woche erfolgen. Über den PlayStation Blog hat Sony jetzt das Launch Line Up bekannt gegeben.
Mehr als 30 Spiele werden ab nächsten Donnerstag die neue Konsole unterstützen, bis Ende des Jahres sollen dann mehr als 45 Titel verfügbar sein, die einen PS4 Pro Patch erhalten.
Battlefield 1
Bound
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
Driveclub VR
EA Sports FIFA 17
Firewatch
Helldivers
Hitman
Hustle Kings
inFAMOUS First Light
inFAMOUS Second Son
Knack
Mafia III
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
NBA 2K17
Paragon
PlayStation VR Worlds
Ratchet & Clank
Rez Infinite
RIGS Mechanized Combat League
Rise Of The Tomb Raider
Robinson: The Journey
Smite
Super Stardust Ultra
The Elders Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
Skyrim Special Edition
The Last Of Us Remastered
The Last Of Us: Left Behind
The Playroom VR
Titanfall 2
Tumble
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
Viking Squad
World Of Tanks
XCOM 2
