Die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 02. November 2016 um 17:52 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 24. - 30. Oktober 2016:
Hardware
Woche vom 24.10.2016 bis 30.10.2016
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2016
|
Insgesamt
|
PS4
|
30.375
|
27.069
|
3.306
|
1.121.083
|
3.422.160
|
3DS
|
25.660
|
24.643
|
1.017
|
1.163.851
|
21.349.849
|
VITA
|
10.392
|
8.853
|
1.539
|
646.616
|
5.240.014
|
Wii U
|
1.898
|
1.919
|
-21
|
255.569
|
3.276.231
|
PS3
|
610
|
752
|
-142
|
54.365
|
10.442.467
|
XONE
|
335
|
752
|
-417
|
5.200
|
69.091
Software
01./00. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization #
02./00. [PSV] Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization #
03./00. [PS4] World of Final Fantasy #
04./00. [PSV] World of Final Fantasy #
05./01. [PS4] Battlefield 1
06./00. [PS4] Berserk Warriors
07./00. [PS4] Titanfall 2
08./00. [PSV] Yahari Game Demo Ore no Seishun Love-Kome wa Machigatteiru. Zoku #
09./00. [PS4] Mafia III #
10./03. [3DS] Monster Hunter Stories #
11./02. [3DS] Mario Party: Star Rush
12./00. [PSV] Berserk Warriors
13./00. [PS4] Crows: Burning Edge
14./00. [3DS] River City Ransom SP
15./08. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sushi / Tempura
16./00. [PSV] Neo Atlas 1469
17./11. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition
18./12. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition
19./07. [WIU] Paper Mario: Color Splash
20./04. [PSV] Macross Δ Scramble #