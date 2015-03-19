Einloggen

Die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 02. November 2016 um 17:52 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 24. - 30. Oktober 2016:

Hardware

Woche vom 24.10.2016 bis 30.10.2016

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2016

Insgesamt

PS4

30.375

27.069

3.306

1.121.083

3.422.160

3DS

25.660

24.643

1.017

1.163.851

21.349.849

VITA

10.392

8.853

1.539

646.616

5.240.014

Wii U

1.898

1.919

-21

255.569

3.276.231

PS3

610

752

-142

54.365

10.442.467

XONE

335

752

-417

5.200

69.091


Software

01./00. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization # (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.10.27} (¥7.200) - 70.871 / NEU
02./00. [PSV] Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization # (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.10.27} (¥6.100) - 69.648 / NEU
03./00. [PS4] World of Final Fantasy # (Square Enix) {2016.10.27} (¥5.800) - 53.176 / NEU
04./00. [PSV] World of Final Fantasy # (Square Enix) {2016.10.27} (¥5.800) - 47.159 / NEU
05./01. [PS4] Battlefield 1 (Electronic Arts) {2016.10.21} (¥7.800) - 46.548 / 159.629 (-59%)
06./00. [PS4] Berserk Warriors (Koei Tecmo) {2016.10.27} (¥7.800) - 28.169 / NEU
07./00. [PS4] Titanfall 2 (Electronic Arts) {2016.10.28} (¥7.800) - 21.443 / NEU
08./00. [PSV] Yahari Game Demo Ore no Seishun Love-Kome wa Machigatteiru. Zoku # (5pb.) {2016.10.27} (¥7.000) - 19.269 / NEU
09./00. [PS4] Mafia III # (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2016.10.27} (¥7.900) - 15.838 / NEU
10./03. [3DS] Monster Hunter Stories # (Capcom) {2016.10.08} (¥5.800) - 15.440 / 248.726 (-40%)
11./02. [3DS] Mario Party: Star Rush (Nintendo) {2016.10.20} (¥4.700) - 14.177 / 40.650 (-46%)
12./00. [PSV] Berserk Warriors (Koei Tecmo) {2016.10.27} (¥6.800) - 10.091 / NEU
13./00. [PS4] Crows: Burning Edge (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.10.27} (¥6.800) - 9.574 / NEU
14./00. [3DS] River City Ransom SP (Arc System Works) {2016.10.27} (¥3.500) - 6.268 / NEU
15./08. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sushi / Tempura (Level 5) {2016.07.16} (¥4.800) - 5.046 / 1.296.887 (-32%)
16./00. [PSV] Neo Atlas 1469 (Artdink) {2016.10.27} (¥6.800) - 4.969 / NEU
17./11. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Microsoft Game Studios) {2016.06.23} (¥3.600) - 4.845 / 161.481 (-12%)
18./12. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 4.610 / 905.943 (-2%)
19./07. [WIU] Paper Mario: Color Splash (Nintendo) {2016.10.13} (¥5.700) - 4.490 / 33.167 (-42%)
20./04. [PSV] Macross Δ Scramble # (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.10.20} (¥6.100) - 3.960 / 28.567 (-84%)