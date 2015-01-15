The Division: Update 1.4 erscheint am 25. Oktober
Bringt große Veränderungen mit sich
Donnerstag, 20. Oktober 2016
Ubisoft gab vor längerer Zeit bekannt, die geplanten Veröffentlichungen zu The Division nach hinten zu verschieben. Durch das Feedback habe man gelernt, den Fokus auf die Verbesserung des Spielerlebnis setzen zu müssen, daher werden sich die Erweiterungen verschieben. "Überleben" erscheint später im Jahr, "Das letzte Gefecht" erst im Frühjahr 2017.
Vorbereitend darauf, wurde Patch 1.4 ebenfalls verschoben. Heute gab man über Twitter den Release-Termin mit dem 25. Oktober an. Damit werden gravierende Änderungen am Spiel vorgenommen. Die genauen Patch-Notes zu 1.4 seht ihr hier.
Upon reaching level 30, players are now able to select a World Level Tier that controls the level of enemy NPCs encountered and the quality of the loot they drop
There are a total of 4 World Level tiers:
Tier 1: enemy lvl30, gear score rewards 163
Tier 2: enemy lvl31, gear score rewards 182, unlocks Challenge difficulty, unlocks Incursions
Tier 3: enemy lvl32, gear score rewards 204
Tier 4: enemy lvl33, gear score rewards 229
Activity difficulty in a same World Tier (Normal, Hard, Challenging) will provide more rewards
Heroic Difficulty is no longer available for any game activity.
UI Improvements
Added a player reporting interface for PC users.
Players now have the “mark as junk” option when equipping mods.
Players can now mark weapon and gear items as “favorites” which locks them in their inventory. Locked items cannot be sold, shared or dismantled.
Added a buyback option to vendor’s inventory. Players can now recover items they have accidentally sold.
Added Quick Nav option to vendors and menus allowing players to quickly select item types they want to display.
Weapon skins no longer take inventory space.
Equipped items are now always displayed at the top of the inventory list.
Recalibrated items now have an icon displayed next to their recalibrated stat/talent.
Crafting materials can now be converted in bulk at the Crafting Station.
Players can now deconstruct items from the Stash.
Players now have an option to find a better server if they are currently on one that is not their best option. They can do so from the Group Management menu.
Players are no longer able to open their inventory while under status effect.
Recalibration bench now opens instantly instead of waiting for watch tapping animation.
Gameplay Changes
Time-to-kill enemy NPCs has been lowered.
Many improvements were made to enemy AI.
Player ammo capacity has been increased by 50% after level 30.
When matchmaking the game will now attempt to refill empty slots if the group privacy allows it.
Incendiary and Explosive Rounds will no longer apply status effects like Stagger and On Fire.
Accuracy will now be lowered for a short duration after performing a combat roll.
Added a delay between leaving a group and signing up for matchmaking.
Weapon magazines are now refilled when restocking from an ammo crate.
The crafting material drops from the Base of Operations will now reward High-End quality after level 30.
Removed scavenging from the game. Scavenging is removed as a secondary stat on all gear pieces. New gear pieces can no longer roll scavenging.
The Map indicator for Rogue players now increases in size the closer they are to the player.
Player grenade damage now scales with the current World Tier to ensure consistent efficiency against NPCs across World Tiers.
Shotgunner NPCs: their damage falloff and accuracy have been slightly reduced. This should limit their range and lower their lethality in long to mid-range combat.
Several improvements to NPC AI.
Player health will now progressively regenerate to full when out of combat.
Updated the ways NPCs react to Player Threat, now allowing players to more predictably manage enemy agro
Activities, Loots, & Rewards
Global changes
All NPCs will now have chances to drop High-End and Gear Set items, tougher enemies (veteran, elites) have higher chances to drop.
Removed Gear Set Weighting from all activities except Incursions. Any Gear Set can now drop from any activity.
Weekly and Daily assignment loot caches now drop items scaled with the players current gear score.
Added new blueprints for Level 33 mods and Gear Score 229 High End.
Added Field Proficiency: Players can now gain experience past level 30 and earn loot caches.
Updated Vendor Stocks:
Items quality will adapt better to the player level during the 1 to 30 progression.
Vendors now sell items Gear Score 163 to 229 as soon as the players reaches level 30.
Added more High End items for sale in all currencies.
Added more Gear Set items at Phoenix Credits and Dark Zone Vendors:
Phoenix Credit Vendor sells 1 random slot of each Gear Set
Dark Zone Vendor sells 1 random Gear Set for each slot
Vendors will now sell Sealed Cache for all currencies. Pricings are still Work in Progress in this build.
Marksman Rifles, ARs and Shotgun prices have been lowered.
Gear Set items now cost as much as a high end gear piece, resulting in a large price reduction.
Item prices in DZ Funds have been adjusted. Gear score 182 item prices went slightly up, as gear score 204 items got a small price decrease. These changes were made for a more normalized, fairer price increase of items with gear score.
Items priced in Phoenix Credit gear score 182 went down in price slightly, whereas items gear score 229 went slightly up. These changes were made for a more normalized, price increase of items with gear score.
Drop rates have been modified for all named NPCs encountered during missions and incursions outside of the actual boss. They will no longer guarantee High-End drops. Instead, they will guarantee crafting materials and have a chance to drop a High End or Gear Set item.
The Phoenix Credit Vendor has been removed from the Tech Wing in the Base of Operations.
Division Tech has been removed as a requirement from all High End and Gear Set blueprints.
Open World
Roamer NPC groups and bosses are now back in the open world. They now respawn every 4 hours. Unfortunately this did not make it into PTS week 3. It will be included in Update 1.4.
Main Missions
Updated Rewards for all main missions:
Normal Mode
Boss drop:
1x Superior or High End
Reward:
1x Superior
Hard Mode
Boss drop:
1x High End
Reward:
1x High End
Challenging Mode
Boss drop:
1x High End
1x Gear Set
1x High End Mod
Reward:
2x High End or Gear Set
30 Phoenix Credits
Search & Destroy and High Value Targets
Search & Destroy will now reward the player with 5 Target Intel upon completion at the mission board for normal Search and Destroy, 10 for Critical Search and Destroy (instead of 2 and 4).
Weekly HVT vendors now sell 2 of each contract type, instead of 1.
Added 40 new High Value Target contracts to the contract pool.
Prices of High Value Target contracts have been adjusted and normalized to avoid overlaps. This results in an overall slight decrease of cost for many contracts.
Daily High Value Targets now all scale with group size.
The difficulty of some of the hardest HVT contracts have been slightly lowered.
Drop rates have been modified for all named NPCs encountered during missions and incursions outside of the actual boss. They will no longer guarantee High-End drops.
Enemies in Search & Destroy missions will now be Normal and Veteran instead of mostly Elites.
Updated Rewards for all High Value and High Risk contracts:
Daily low cost High Value Target
Boss drop:
1x High End or Gear Set
Reward:
15 Phoenix Credits
Daily medium cost High Value Target
Boss drop:
1x High End or Gear Set
Reward:
1x High End
20 Phoenix Credits
Daily high cost High Value Target
Boss drop:
1x High End or Gear Set
Reward:
1x High End or Gear Set
25 Phoenix Credits
Weekly low cost High Value Target
Boss drop:
2x High End or Gear Set
1x High End mod
Reward:
1x High End
1x Gear Set
50 Phoenix Credits
Weekly high cost High Value Target
Boss drop:
1x Gear Set
1x High End or Gear Set
1x High End
Reward:
2x High End
1x Gear Set
50 Phoenix Credits
Weekly low cost High Risk Target
Boss drop:
2x High End or Gear Set
1x High End mod
Reward
1x Gear Set
1x High End
1x High End weapon
60 Phoenix Credits
Weekly high cost High Risk Target
Boss drop:
1x Gear Set
1x High End or Gear Set
1x High End mod
Reward
2x Gear Set
1x High End
1x High End weapon
70 Phoenix Credits
Underground
Players can now gain Underground experience past level 40 and earn more Underground Caches.
Updated Rewards for all Underground Operations:
Directive now reward with Phoenix Credits and no longer items.
Normal Mode (boss drop)
1x Superior or High End
Chance for a High End mod
Hard Mode (boss drop)
1x High End or Gear Set
1x Gear Set
Chance for a High End mod
Challenging Mode (boss drop)
2 High End or Gear Set
1x Gear Set
Chance for a High End mod
Incursions
Falcon Lost now has additional checkpoints after each C4 explosion.
The 4 Horsemen farm cover has been modified to prevent players from avoiding RC Cars explosions.
Abilities cooldown will now reset when the group wipes and respawns at the last checkpoint.
Changed Gear Weighting from Incursions: instead of guaranteeing specific Gear Sets, each incursion will now guarantee specific Gear slot items
Falcon Lost: Gloves and Masks
Clear Sky: Body armor and Holster
Dragon’s Nest: Backpack and Kneepads
Updated Rewards for all Incursions:
Challenging Mode
Boss drop:
2x High End or Gear Set
1x High End Weapon
1 High End Mod
Chance for a named weapon
100 Phoenix Credit
Reward:
2x High End or Gear Set
Heroic Mode
Boss drop:
2x High End or Gear Set
1x High End Weapon
1x Gear Set
1 High End Mod
Chance for a named weapon
120 Phoenix Credit
Reward:
2x Gear Set
1x High End weapon
1x High End or Gear Set
Dark Zone
Updated Rewards for boss drops and Supply Drops in the Dark Zone:
Boss Drops:
1x High End or Gear Set
1x High End Gear Mod or Weapon Mod
Supply Drops
1x High End or Gear Set
1x Gear Set
1x High End Mod
15 Phoenix Credits
Gear Stats
Removed Skill Bonus from all gear items. Instead, Backpack, Holster and Kneepads will now have additional slots dedicated to Performance Mods (Backpack = 2, Holster = 1, Kneepads = 1). Not that this change will not be retroactive.
Gear items of Gear Score 182 and higher will now provide fixed base stats in each of the main attributes (this comes in addition to existing random main stat bonus)
182 = 48 Firearms, Stamina and Electronics
204 = 101 Firearms, Stamina and Electronics
229 = 148 Firearms, Stamina and Electronics
Reduced the range of additional bonuses such as Critical Hit chance or Headshot Damage.
Rebalanced bonuses provided by Performance Mods.
Removed stats overlap between Gear Scores (this does not apply to percentage based stats).
Armor has been overhauled:
Your Armor value now has a different Damage Mitigation value, depending on the World Tier you are in
Damage Mitigation has been capped at 70%
Reaching Damage Mitigation cap will now require much more armor, forcing you to make a conscious decision to spec into this stat
Toughness now takes All Damage Resiliency into account
Reduced Health on Kill bonuses on Gear by 50%. This change also applies to existing gear. Nomad 2-piece bonus is not impacted by this change.
Skill Haste bonus will now directly affect Skill cooldowns by the same amount. For example, 10% Skill Haste will reduce Skill cooldown by 10%.
Global Rebalance pass on Gear Talents:
Accomplished: Rewards from Accolades are tripled (no change)
Astute: The first 3 bullets of your clip have a 5% higher chance to do a Critical Hit (instead of 5 to 10%)
Cunning: After reloading, your next shot with this weapon has a 10% higher critical hit chance (instead of 5 to 10%)
Decisive: Headshots with your side arm deal 35% more damage (instead of 10 to 25%)
Enduring: While in your last segment, your health continuously regenerates to fill up the segment (no change)
Forceful: Your armor is increased by 15% while your Signature Skill is active (instead of 5 to 15%)
Inventive: Your Skill Power is increased by 15% while you are at full health (instead of 5 to 15%)
Nimble: While doing a cover to cover move in combat, you heal 2% of your max Health for every 1 meter run (no change)
Perceptive: Your Gold find bonuses are increased by 15% (instead of 10 to 25%, no longer increases item find)
Prosperous: Critical headshots grant you Credits (no change)
Rapid: The cooldown of your healing skills is decreased by 15% (instead of 5 to 15%)
Reckless: You deal 8% more damage and receive 10% more damage (instead of 5 to 15% damage dealt)
Recovered: Damage taken while doing a cover to cover maneuver is regenerated over 5 seconds upon reaching your destination (no change)
Refreshed: When your health is in the last segment, all your healing is improved by 30% (instead of 10 to 30%)
Rehabilitated: When you are affected by a status effect you are healed for 2% every second (no change)
Rejuvenated: Consuming a medkit also removes all negative status effects from you (no change)
Relentless: 5% of the damage dealt by your skills is returned to you as healing (instead of 3%)
Resourceful: All healing applied to you is also applied to your skill objects (no change)
Robust: You have 10% more armor while in cover (instead of 25 to 50%)
Savage: Your Critical hit chance is increased by 7% against targets out of cover (instead of 5 to 15%)
Specialized: 200% of your Firearms and Stamina are added to your Skill Power (instead of 15% - note that the drastic increase is also due to a new calculation method)
Steadfast: While in cover, health regeneration kicks in twice as fast (no change)
Sturdy: Your armor is increased by 15% when you stay more than 4 seconds in the same cover (instead of 5 to 15% and 10 seconds)
Technical: While your signature skill is active, your Skill Power is increased by 15% (instead of 5 to 15%)
Tenacious: Using a Medkit increases your damage by 10% for 10 seconds (instead of 5 to 10%)
Vigorous: All your healing skills have Over Heal enabled (no change)
Character Talents
Chain Reaction: Decreased Damage bonus by 50% from 40% to 20%
Skills
Global changes
Skill power will not scale linearly anymore, instead it will follow a curve of diminishing returns.
Removed hard caps on most skills.
Expected Skill Power is now 3 times higher. Skill Power from Electronics has been multiplied by 3.
Skill Haste has now been capped at 60% to prevent too low cooldowns.
All skills except signature skills now have a 5 seconds minimum cooldown.
(Reference only values, for level 1 character)
First Aid
Global changes
All cooldowns set to 60 seconds
Decreased scaling of cooldown with Skill Power from 100% to 70%
Base Skil lHealing cap increased by 300%, up to 300000
Self-heal increased by 81% from 550 to 1000
Ally-heal increased by 81% from 550 to 1000
Defibrillator
Self-heal increased by 36% from 550 to 750
Ally-heal increased by 172% from 550 to 1500
Overdose
Self-heal increased by 100% from 750 to 1500
Ally-heal unchanged at 750
Booster Shot
Self-heal increased by 105% from 440 to 900
Ally-heal increased by 50% from 600 to 900
Pulse
Global changes
Decreased scaling of Critical Hit Chance with Skill Power from 100% to 50%
Decreased scaling of Critical Hit Damage with Skill Power from 100% to 50%
Decreased scaling of cooldown with Skill Power from 100% to 80%
Base skill and mods Critical Hit Chance set to 6%
Base Skill
Critical Hit Damage decreased by 70% from 20 to 6%
Recon Pack
Critical Hit Damage decreased by 70% from 20 to 6%
Scrambler
Critical Hit Damage decreased by 70% from 20 to 6%
Added threat reduction when using Pusle with this mod
Tactical Scanner
Critical Hit Damage decreased by 68% from 25 to 8%
Cooldown decreased by 15% from 70 to 60 seconds
Turret
Global changes
Decreased scaling of cooldown with Skill Power from 100% to 80%
Base skill and all mods (except Zapper) health increased by 50% from 1000 to 1500
Base skill and all mods (except Zapper) increased by 50% from 30 seconds to 45 seconds
Scaling of health with Skill Power set to 200%
Base Skill
Range increased by 17% from 30 to 35 meters
Active Sensor
Range increased by 17% from 30 to 35 meters
Damage increased by 22% from 18 to 22
Dragonbreath
Damage increased by 20% from 30 to 36
Zapper
Range decreased by 20% from 20 to 16 meters
Health decreased by 50% from 1000 to 500
Damage decreased by 80% from 10 to 2
Support Station
Global changes
When playing solo, if the player is downed while his Station is active, he will be able to revive himself
Base skill and all mods (except Life Support) healing rate increased by 67% from 30 to 50
Base skill and all mods (except Immunizer) lifetime decreased by 50% from 30 to 20 seconds
Base skill and all mods health increased by 100% from 500 to 1000
Base skill and all mods no longer have healing rate cap
Base skill and all mods no longer have lifetime cap
Base skill and all mods: Decreased base cooldown duration by 44% from 90 seconds to 50 seconds
Scaling of cooldown with skillpower set to 80%
Life Support
Revive time decreased by 40% from 5 to 3 seconds
Range increased by 33% from 6 to 8 meters
Healing rate increased by 100% from 30 to 60
Ammo Cache
Healing rate increased to same level as other mods from 24 to 30 (25% increase)
Skill Haste bonus reduced by 70% from 50% to 15%
Immunizer
Lifetime decreased by 33% from 24 to 16 seconds
Sticky Bomb
Global changes
Base skill and all mods no longer have damage cap
Scaling of damage with Skill Power set to 125%
Scaling of cooldown with Skill Power set to 80%
Base skill and all mods: PvP modifier reduced by 51% from 90% to 44%
Base skill
Cooldown increased by 80% from 50 to 90 seconds
Proximity Fuse
Cooldown increased by 80% from 50 to 90 seconds
Flashbang
Explosion range decreased by 25% from 8 to 6 meters
BFB
Cooldown increased by 80% from 70 to 125 seconds
Mobile Cover
Global changes
Base skill and all mods no longer have health cap
Base skill and all mods no longer have cooldown cap
Blast Shield
Min and Max damage now scale with Skill Power
Min and Max damage now displayed in tooltip
Blast Resistance increased by 180% from 12.5% to 35%
Counter Measures
Health increased by 33% from 6000 to 8000
Added threat reduction when using this cover
Extension
Added threat generation when using this cover
Seeker Mine
Global changes
Base skill and all mods no longer have health cap
Base skill and all mods no longer have cooldown cap
Base skill and all mods (except Cluster) health increased by 100% from 150 to 300
Base skill and all mods (except Gas Charge) cooldown decreased by 29% from 70 to 50 seconds
Scaling of cooldown with Skill Power set to 80%
Base skill
Damage increased by 100% from 1000 to 2000
Airburst
Damage increased by 100% from 300 to 600
Radius increased by 25% from 4 to 5 meters
Cluster
Cluster now applies bleed effect on top of its usual damage
Health increased by 100% from 50 to 100
Damage increased by 100% from 300 to 600
Gas Charge
Cooldown decreased by 17% from 60 to 50 seconds
Ballistic Shield
Global changes
Base skill and all mods no longer have damage cap
Base skill and all mods no longer have defense cap
Base skill and all mods no longer have health cap
Base skill and all mods no longer have cooldown cap
Base skill and all mods cooldown decreased by 11% from 45 to 40 seconds
Scaling of cooldown with Skill Power set to 80%
Scaling of health with Skill Power set to 200%
Now takes 50% less damage from NPCs
Base skill and all mods: Added threat generation when the shield is deployed
Base skill and all mods: Added threat generation when shooting while the shield is deployed
Base Skill
Base health increased by 25% from 3000 to 3750
Kinectic Breaker
Base health increased b 25% from 3000 to 3750
Reactive Targeting
Base health increased by 25% from 4500 to 5625
Assault Shield
Health increased by 25% from 2250 to 2812
Smart Cover
Global changes
Smart Cover cooldown will now begin when the smart cover is destroyed
Base skill and all mods Damage Resistance decreased by 65% from 20 to 7%
Base skill and all mods Damage bonus replaced with two bonuses:
Weapon Stability +7%
Weapon Accuracy +7%
Base skill and all mods cooldown set to 60 seconds
Scaling of Defense bonus with Skill Power set to 150%
Scaling of Weapon Stability bonus with Skill Power set to 150%
Scaling of Weapon Accuracy bonus with Skill Power set to 150%
Base skill and all mods no longer have range cap
Trapper
Now applies a Stability and Accuracy debuff to enemies in cover, equivalent to the normal buff provided by Smart Cover
Weapon Stability -5%
Weapon Accuracy -5%
Damage bonus to enemies in cover set to 5%
Damage Resistance decreased by 75% from 20 to 5%
Damage bonus replaced with two bonuses:
Weapon Stability: 5%
Weapon Accuracy 5%
Recharger
Skill Haste bonus decreased by 25% from 20% to 15%
Concealment
Added threat reduction when using this cover
Signature Skills
Implemented a shared cooldown mechanic: in a group, players who receive a buff from any Signature Skill will be immune to the same signature skill for 30 seconds after the first one runs out.
Recovery Link Signature Skill
Recovery Link now revives teammates from dead state and automatically revives the player when down, in solo play.
Increased range by 25% from 40 to 50 meters
Instant heal now heals for 50% of the total health of the target
Increased heal over time duration by 140% from 5 to 12 seconds
Heal over time now heals for 100 of the total health of the target over 10s
Tactical Link Signature Skill
Removed Critical Hit Chance bonus
Decreased damage bonus by 40% from 50 to 30%
Added 3 new bonuses:
+50% RPM
+50% Reload Speed
+30% Weapon Stability
Increased range by 20% from 25 to 30 meters
Survivor Link Signature Skill
Decreased damage resistance by 38% from 80% to 50%
Decreased duration by 20% from 15s to 12s
Increased range by 20% from 25m to 30m
Weapons
Global changes
Named weapons are no longer locked to specific Gear Scores (except Damascus, which will remain available at only one Gear Score)
World tier determines the Gear Score of the weapon when it drops or is bought
All Named weapon blueprints have been removed from their sources. They will remain in your blueprints list if you already had them, but will only allow you to craft the weapon at this specific Gear Score
Named weapons will now have to be acquired through loot drops and vendors
DPS calculation now values Headshot damage differenlt yfor each weapon category to more accurately guide player when modding weapons.
Weapon recalibration: When recalibrating a weapon, the player will now be able to pick from 6 Talents additionally to the initial one (instead of 3+1). This should lower the impact of RNG and increase the chances to actually get the talent you want before you run out of tries.
Weapon Mods have been changed: they will now have one major bonus and an amount of smaller bonuses depending on the quality of the mod.
Some stats on Weapon Mods have been merged into one:
Horizontal Stability and Initial Bullet Stability are now merged with Stability
Hip Fire Accuracy is now merged with Accuracy
Damage bonuses are now additive instead of multiplicative.
Weapon Talents have been rebalanced.
Accurate: Accuracy is improved by 25% (instead of 20 to 50%)
Adept: Using a skill increases your critical hit chance by 7.5% for 15 seconds (instead of 3 to 10% for 5 seconds)
Balanced: The weapon reaches max accuracy faster when shouldering (no change)
Brutal: +12% Headshot Damage with this weapon (instead of 10 to 25%)
Capable: Using a skill improves the handling of the weapon for 15 seconds (handling is improved by 25% instead of 20 to 50%, 15 seconds instead of 5 to 15 seconds)
Commanding: Every kill performed while your signature is active extends the duration of the signature skill by (5 to 20)% (no change)
Competent: Whenever you use a skill, your weapon damage is increased by 10% for 15 seconds (instead of 5 to 15%, 10 seconds)
Coolheaded: Doing a headshot reduces all your skill cooldowns by 5% (instead of 2 to 7.5%)
Deadly: +15% Critical hit damage (instead of 5 to 30%)
Destructive: +15% to armor destruction with this weapon (instead of 3 to 20%)
Determined: Killing a target reduces your skill cooldowns by 7.5% (instead of 5 to 10%)
Dominant: Every kill performed while your signature skill is active reduces the cooldown of your other skills by 10% (instead of 3 o 10%)
Ferocious: +10% Bonus damage to Elite and Named enemies (instead of 5 to 15%)
Fierce: +5% Critical hit chance with this weapon (instead of 5 to 10%)
Harmful: Each hit has a 15% chance to apply the Bleed status effect to the target (instead of 3 to 15%)
Intense: The first bullet of a magazine has a 25% chance to apply the On Fire status effect to the target (instead of 3 to 13%)
Meticulous: Killing a target has a 25% chance to instantly refill your magazine (instead of 5 to 25%)
Predatory: Killing a target regenerates 35% of your health over 20 seconds (instead of 5 to 15%, 5 seconds)
Prepared: When further than 30 meters from your target, your damage is increased by 15% (instead of 40 meters, 5 to 15%)
Proficient: The first bullet shot when out of combat has a 50% bonus chance to result in a critical hit (instead of 25 to 50%)
Provident: The last bullet of a magazine deals 60% more damage (instead of 25 to 60%)
Restored: This talent has been removed from the game
Skilled: Headshot kills with this weapon increases Signature Skill resource by 5% (instead of 3 to 13%)
Stable: Stability is improved by 35% (instead of 20 to 50%)
Steady: This talent has been removed from the game
Sustained: +6% Life on kill (instead of 1 to 6%)
Swift: Reloading is 15% faster (5 to 15%)
Talented: Killing a target with this weapon increases your Skill Power by 15% for 20 seconds (doesn't stack, killing a new target refreshes the timer) (instead of 3 to 10%, 5 to 15 seconds)
Toxic: Headshots with this weapon have a 15% chance to apply the Blind status effect (instead of 5 to 15%)
Trained: Critical hits increases your Signature Skill resource by 0.1% (no change)
Unforgiving: Damage increases based on your missing health: 1 missing segment +10%; 2 missing segments +25% (instead of 5 to 10%, 15 to 25%)
Vicious: Your Critical Hit chance is increased by 10% while you are at least at two health segments (instead of 5 to 15%)
Responsive: When closer than 10 meters from your target, your damage is increased by 10% (instead of 5 to 15%)
Self-Preserved: Critical hits with this weapon heal you for 3% of damage dealt (instead of 0.5 to 3%)
Global balance pass on weapons:
Assault Rifles
G36: Base damage decreased by 5%
Caduceus has had its talents modified, to replace the removed talent Restored and better fit the new Gear Score scaling. It now has the following talents:
Talented: Killing a target with this weapon increases your Skill Power by 15% for 20 seconds (doesn't stack, killing a new target refreshes the timer)
Competent: Whenever you use a skill, your weapon damage is increased by 10% for 15 seconds
Determined: Killing a target reduces your skill cooldowns by 7.5%
LMG
Reduced all LMGs Damage bonus on targets out of cover from about 28% maximum to 19% maximum
L86: Base damage increased decreased by -7.4%
RPK: no change
M60: Base damage increased by 19.4%
M249: Base damage increased by 17.4%
SMG
Reduced all SMG Critical Hit Damage bonus from about 47% maximum to 38% maximum
MP7: Base damage decreased by 27.6%
MP5: Base damage decreased by 11.1%
Vector: Base damage decreased by 13.8%
SMG9: Base damage decreased by 9.2%
AUG: Base damage decreased by 10.3%
PP19: Base damage decreased by 13.8%
T821: Base damage decreased by 13.3%
Shotguns
All shotguns with Gear Score 229 damage decreased by 30%
Showstopper: Base damage increased by 20%
Marksman Rifles
M1A: Base damage decreased by 35%
SVD: Base damage decreased by 3.7%
SCAR: Base damage increased by 22.9%
SRS: Base damage increased by 20%
M44: Base damage increased by 15%
Pistols
X45: Base damage decreased by 40%
M9: Base damage increased by 10%
Px4: Base damage increased by 25%
Gear Sets
Global changes
Gear Set gear scores have been brought in-line with High-End gear scores tiers.
191 Gear Set items now have Gear Score 163
214 Gear Set items now have Gear Score 182
240 Gear Set items now have Gear Score 204
268 Gear Set items now have Gear Score 229
Removed the 5 piece bonus on all Gear Sets that had one.
Striker’s Battlegear
2 pieces: +20% Stability
3 pieces: +10% armor damage
4 pieces: Every consecutive hit deals 1% more damage. Stacks up to 100%. Missing shots drops bonus by 2%. Bonus is reduced by 1% every second
Tactician’s Authority
2 pieces: +10% Skill Haste
3 pieces: +10% Skill Power
4 pieces: Every bullet you and your group lands on a hostile adds 0.2% skill power to you for a max of 30% bonus. Bonus lasts for 10 seconds of not beeing refreshed or 10 seconds of beeing at max
Path of the Nomad
2 pieces: +14% health on kill
3 piece: Nomads Resolve - Administers a constant small heal, allowing the user to heal passed the segments of the healthbar
4 pieces: Path of the Nomad - When recieving fatal damage, you are instead healed to full health. Can only occur once every 4 minutes
Sentry’s Call
2 pieces: +30% Aiming Accuracy
3 pieces: +10% Headshot Damage
4 pieces: Headshots mark the enemy, increasing the damage inflicted on the target by 5% for a duration of 30 seconds each. A target can receive up to three marks
Lone Star
2 pieces: +100% Ammo capacity
3 pieces:
+8% LMG Damage
+8% Shotgun Damage
4 pieces: When holstering a weapon it's ammo is instantly refilled
Predator’s Mark
2 pieces: +10% Reload Speed
3 pieces:
+8% Assault Rifle Damage
+8% SMG Damage
4 pieces: Hit 10 shots without switching target to make the target take damage over time for 100% 50% of the total amount of damage already done by those bullets
Final Measure
2 pieces: +25% Exotic damage resilience
3 pieces: +15% resistance to damage from Elites
4 pieces: When in range of hostile grenades or mortars, defuses them and adds grenades to your inventory. Can only happen once every 4 15 seconds
Hunter’s Faith
2 pieces: +20% Optimal Range
3 pieces: +20% Headshot Damage
4 pieces: Hitting an enemy with a bullet grants you and your group temporary protection. The further your shot, the more protection. Each group member's protection disappears after getting hit by one hostlie bullet.
DeadEYE
2 pieces: 40% Initial Bullet Stability
3 pieces: 20% Marksman rifle critical hit damage
4 pieces: When zoomed, Marksman rifles lose headshot bonus but gain 100% critical strike chance
B.L.I.N.D. becomes Banshee
2 pieces: +20% Dark Zone Currency gained
3 pieces: +10% Damage to targets out of cover
4 pieces:
While Rogue, all ammo is completely refilled every 30 seconds. Damage taken from non-rogue players reduced by 10%.
No Dark Zone XP or Currency is lost on death. Damage to Rogue players is increased by 10%.
Note 1: Due to streaming issues, the movement speed will have to be removed in a future update of the PTS and will be replaced with another bonus. Suggestions are welcome!
Note 2: All existing pieces of B.L.I.N.D. will be replaced with equivalent Banshee pieces.
FireCrest
2 pieces: +3 Incendiary grenades
3 pieces:
+30% flame turret damage
+50% flame turret range
4 pieces: Damage to targets on fire is increased by 15%
AlphaBridge
2 pieces: 100% bonus health regen speed
3 pieces: +5% Weapon Damage
4 pieces: If your Primary and Secondary Weapon is of the same category, they both gain all of the unique active talents.
Reclaimer
2 pieces: +50% Consumable duration
3 pieces: +50% Support Station duration
4 pieces: Consumables and special ammo used now apply to the whole group and are not consumed on use. Triggers consumable cooldowns and cannot start consumables that are on cooldown.
Bug Fixing
Gameplay
Fixed a bug where NPC turrets would count towards Daily and Weekly Assignments for this NPC type.
Fixed a bug where named bosses could respawn in the Open World when going to a safe house.
Fixed a bug where two duplicate blueprints (Iron Sight 2 and 3) could be acquired.
Fixed a bug where NPC turrets could become invisible and indestructible if destroyed while being repaired by the NPC.
Fixed a bug where characters could be stuck on ladders when jumping on it after sprinting.
Fixed a bug where Armor Damage Mitigation was capped at 60% in World Tiers 2 and above. It will now correctly cap at 70% in all World Tiers.
Underground
Fixed a bug where NPCs could shoot players through doors while they were being opened.
Fixed a bug where the intensity of the Directive Sickness would be decided on Operation entry, allowing for Gear swap to reduce the effect. The intensity will now dynamically adapt to the current Stamina of the player.
Skills
Fixed a bug where skills could be stuck on cooldown indefinitely in some situations
Fixed a bug where First Aid would not trigger if the player is in a firefight.
Fixed a bug where First Aid effect would not apply immediately after triggering the skill.
Fixed a bug where Smart Cover would be destroyed when used during a combat roll.
Fixed a bug where Smart Cover would be destroyed if deployed instantly while the player if aiming down sight.
Fixed a bug where Smart Cover Trapper would apply to non-hostile players.
Fixed a bug where Smart Cover would be destroyed by friendly or enemy explosions. Smart Cover can now only be destroyed by enemy Sticky Bomb (Flashbang) and EMP grenades.
Fixed a bug where the self-reload from the 4 piece Lone Star set would not benefit from the Support Station Ammo Cache.
Fixed a bug where shooting Smart Cover off a wall would remove its effect.
Fixed a bug where the Ammo Cache buff would be lost when two Support Stations with this mod would overlap each other and one of them be destroyed.
Fixed a bug where fire damage dealt to a player using the Ballistic Shield would be dealt to the player instead of the Shield.
Fixed a bug where players could retain the Mobile Cover buff after leaving the cover.
Fixed a bug where the game could freeze when holding the skill deployment button of a second skill when the character was using a Mobile Cover.
Fixed a bug where activating a skill during a cover to cover move and then ending the move could lead to all skills being stuck on cooldown.
Fixed a bug where First Aid Booster Shot would not provide the expected Damage bonus.
Fixed a bug where First Aid would revive players no matter which Skill Mod was selected.
Fixed a bug where Recovery Link heal would not apply if the targeted player is currently aiming with a skill.
Fixed a bug where Smart Cover would be destroyed by enemy grenades (EMP grenades can still destroy Smart Cover, as intended).
Fixed a bug where Support Station would not revive a player if the Station caster is also in downed state.
Fixed a bug where Recovery Link would not trigger correctly when the player dies.
Fixed a bug where Mobile Cover Countermeasures would not correctly hide the agent from Pulse.
Fixed a bug where players were unable to use a Signature Skill while aiming with grenades.
Fixed a bug where skills could be stuck in permanent cooldown.
Fixed a bug where instant-firing the Sticky Bomb while another skill is readied could cause display issues.
Fixed a bug where instant-using Mobile Cover while aiming with another skill could cause issues with the Mobile Cover.
Fixed a bug where Support Station Ammo Cache was affected by its own Skill Haste bonus.
Fixed a bug where self-casting First Aid while aiming down sight would drop the First Aid to the ground instead of applying it directly to the caster.
Talents
Fixed a bug where Repo Reaper would give bullets to the player when killing an enemy with the primary weapon.
Fixed a bug where Tactical Advance damage bonus would not be calculated correctly.
Fixed a bug where Triage would apply to consumable cooldowns.
Fixed a bug where Specialized would not correctly increase Skill Power.
Fixed a bug where Resourceful would not apply to Ballistic Shield.
Controls
[PC] Fixed a bug where going into cover while keeping the holding the mouse button for continuous fire would interrupt shooting until the mousebutton is released and pressed again.
Gear Sets
Fixed a bug where the Striker 4 pieces buff would be lost when switching between primary and secondary weapon.
Fixed a bug where AlphaBridge would not take a Weapon Talent into account if both weapons have it and the requirements are not met on either one of them.
Fixed a bug where the 4-piece talent of Final Measure would not defuse the APC Mortar shells in Falcon Lost.
UI
Fixed a bug where the supply drop helicopter could be heard from the map in a safe house.
Fixed a bug where opening the mod menu from the inventory would always open for the equipped weapon instead of the selected weapon.
Fixed a bug where the character and background would turn dark while trying to browse the appearance tab in the inventory.
Fixed a bug where Audio would drop out on PS4.
Fixed a bug where Grenade range was not displayed properly and appeared smaller than it actually is.
Fixed a bug where bonus Medkits and Ammo gathered with specific backpacks or gear items equipped would remain after swapping to other items.
Fixed a bug where players would reach maximum capacity for vanity items and wouldn’t be able to pick up new ones.
Fixed a bug where using Ammo Cache Support Station in the Underground with Waste Not Want Not Directive active could result in negative ammo.
Fixed various text errors and misspells.
Fixed a bug where the third bonus from High End weapon mods would not show when the mod is attached to a weapon.
Fixed a bug where some settings would reset to default when the game is restarted.
Fixed a bug where the World Level Tier tutorial would show up every time the player would enter the Terminal.
Fixed a bug where the Valkyria blueprint would not appear at the blueprint vendor.