Dead Rising 4: Season Pass angekündigt
Und eine Digital Deluxe Edition
Microsoft // Mittwoch, 19. Oktober 2016 um 20:09 von
Auf der E3 kündigten Microsoft und Capcom Dead Rising 4 für Xbox One und Windows 10 an, heute wurde ein Season Pass und eine Digital Deluxe Edition bestätigt. Ersteres wird zu einem Preis von 24,99 Dollar angeboten.
Insgesamt wird dieser drei DLCs umfassen. Dazu heißt es von offizieller Seite:
Stocking Stuffer Holiday Pack: Frank West is home for the holidays and he’s got a naughty list the size of Willamette, Colorado. Tear up the streets with festive weapons, zombies, vehicles, costumes and more.
Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf: You’ve mastered the outbreak – now it’s time to master the green, with eighteen holes of pure wanton destruction you can play with up to three friends online. Flip zombies the birdie where bloodthirsty, over the top zombie mayhem is par for the course. The world of Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf is extreme and the fairways are the town of Willamette, Colorado, including the iconic Willamette Memorial Megaplex Mall. Use Frank West’s favorite weapons as your set of golf clubs. With an oversized golf ball, drive down the fairways, reaching for the green to nail the perfect putt. Watch your score as you do not want to bogey in this zombie filled eighteen-hole golf course. Mini golf is made crazier with the zombie horde as obstructions and hazards. Dead Rising Fore!
Dead Rising 4: Frank Rising: In this DLC, Frank West is freshly infected and needs to find a cure before he becomes a zombie and is lost forever. While searching for a cure, Frank discovers that everything is not the same as it was; zombies are getting smarter, people cannot be trusted and paramilitary forces are plotting to wipe out Willamette. Frank has a limited time before he reverts to the full zombie state and the city is wiped out. Frank will have to get to the truth first… or die trying.
Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf: You’ve mastered the outbreak – now it’s time to master the green, with eighteen holes of pure wanton destruction you can play with up to three friends online. Flip zombies the birdie where bloodthirsty, over the top zombie mayhem is par for the course. The world of Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf is extreme and the fairways are the town of Willamette, Colorado, including the iconic Willamette Memorial Megaplex Mall. Use Frank West’s favorite weapons as your set of golf clubs. With an oversized golf ball, drive down the fairways, reaching for the green to nail the perfect putt. Watch your score as you do not want to bogey in this zombie filled eighteen-hole golf course. Mini golf is made crazier with the zombie horde as obstructions and hazards. Dead Rising Fore!
Dead Rising 4: Frank Rising: In this DLC, Frank West is freshly infected and needs to find a cure before he becomes a zombie and is lost forever. While searching for a cure, Frank discovers that everything is not the same as it was; zombies are getting smarter, people cannot be trusted and paramilitary forces are plotting to wipe out Willamette. Frank has a limited time before he reverts to the full zombie state and the city is wiped out. Frank will have to get to the truth first… or die trying.
In der genannten Digital Deluxe Edition wird neben dem Spiel auch schon der Season Pass enthalten sein. Als Preis werden 79,99 Dollar genannt. Dead Rising 4 wird am 6. Dezember veröffentlicht.