Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 19. Oktober 2016 um 15:15 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 10. - 16. Oktober 2016. Auch PlayStation VR wurde erfasst. Das VR-Headset verkaufte sich 51.644 Mal.
Hardware
Woche vom 10.10.2016 bis 16.10.2016
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2016
|
Insgesamt
|
PS4
|
30.154
|
31.071
|
-917
|
1.063.639
|
3.364.716
|
3DS
|
27.508
|
29.592
|
-2.084
|
1.113.548
|
21.299.546
|
VITA
|
8.772
|
9.282
|
-580
|
627.371
|
5.220.769
|
Wii U
|
2.430
|
2.545
|
-115
|
251.752
|
3.272.414
|
PS3
|
814
|
820
|
-6
|
53.003
|
10.441.105
|
XONE
|
323
|
88
|
235
|
4.865
|
68.756
Software
01./01. [3DS] Monster Hunter Stories #
02./00. [PS4] Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
03./00. [WIU] Paper Mario: Color Splash
04./00. [PSV] Kangokutou Mary-Skelter #
05./04. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sushi / Tempura
06./03. [PS4] Persona 5 #
07./07. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition
08./00. [PS4] PlayStation VR Worlds |PlayStation VR|
09./02. [PS4] BlazBlue: Central Fiction #
10./05. [PS4] FIFA 17 #
11./08. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition
12./10. [3DS] Puzzle & Dragons X: God Chapter / Dragon Chapter
13./15. [3DS] Super Battle For Money Sentouchuu: Kyuukyoku no Shinobu to Battle Player Choujou Kessen!
14./12. [3DS] Kirby: Planet Robobot
15./14. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
16./11. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2017
17./13. [3DS] Dragon Ball: Fusions #
18./09. [PS3] Persona 5 #
19./00. [PS4] LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
20./20. [WIU] Splatoon #