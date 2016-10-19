Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 19. Oktober 2016 um 15:15 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 10. - 16. Oktober 2016. Auch PlayStation VR wurde erfasst. Das VR-Headset verkaufte sich 51.644 Mal.

Hardware

Woche vom 10.10.2016 bis 16.10.2016

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2016

Insgesamt

PS4

30.154

31.071

-917

1.063.639

3.364.716

3DS

27.508

29.592

-2.084

1.113.548

21.299.546

VITA

8.772

9.282

-580

627.371

5.220.769

Wii U

2.430

2.545

-115

251.752

3.272.414

PS3

814

820

-6

53.003

10.441.105

XONE

323

88

235

4.865

68.756



Software

01./01. [3DS] Monster Hunter Stories # (Capcom) {2016.10.08} (¥5.800) - 67.133 / 207.736 (-52%)
02./00. [PS4] Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration |PlayStation 4/PlayStation VR| (Square Enix) {2016.10.13} (¥6.800) - 21.152 / NEW
03./00. [WIU] Paper Mario: Color Splash (Nintendo) {2016.10.13} (¥5.700) - 20.894 / NEW
04./00. [PSV] Kangokutou Mary-Skelter # (Compile Heart) {2016.10.13} (¥6.800) - 18.358 / NEW
05./04. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sushi / Tempura (Level 5) {2016.07.16} (¥4.800) - 11.255 / 1.284.437 (-9%)
06./03. [PS4] Persona 5 # (Atlus) {2016.09.15} (¥8.800) - 8.147 / 354.101 (-38%)
07./07. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Microsoft Game Studios) {2016.06.23} (¥3.600) - 6.472 / 151.101 (-5%)
08./00. [PS4] PlayStation VR Worlds |PlayStation VR| (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2016.10.13} (¥4.900) - 5.983 / NEW
09./02. [PS4] BlazBlue: Central Fiction # (Arc System Works) {2016.10.06} (¥6.800) - 5.898 / 26.507 (-71%)
10./05. [PS4] FIFA 17 # (Electronic Arts) {2016.09.29} (¥7.800) - 5.565 / 74.125 (-52%)
11./08. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 5.559 / 896.633 (-3%)
12./10. [3DS] Puzzle & Dragons X: God Chapter / Dragon Chapter (GungHo Online Entertainment) {2016.07.28} (¥4.800) - 5.080 / 195.639 (-3%)
13./15. [3DS] Super Battle For Money Sentouchuu: Kyuukyoku no Shinobu to Battle Player Choujou Kessen! (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.09.15} (¥5.300) - 4.816 / 23.645 (+29%)
14./12. [3DS] Kirby: Planet Robobot (Nintendo) {2016.04.28} (¥4.700) - 4.504 / 453.580 (-9%)
15./14. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 4.157 / 177.397 (+2%)
16./11. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2017 (Konami) {2016.09.15} (¥7.600) - 3.419 / 99.047 (-32%)
17./13. [3DS] Dragon Ball: Fusions # (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.08.04} (¥5.700) - 3.407 / 177.592 (-18%)
18./09. [PS3] Persona 5 # (Atlus) {2016.09.15} (¥8.800) - 3.195 / 103.548 (-40%)
19./00. [PS4] LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Warner Entertainment Japan) {2016.10.13} (¥5.700) - 3.184 / NEW
20./20. [WIU] Splatoon # (Nintendo) {2015.05.28} (¥5.700) - 3.101 / 1.482.283 (-7%)