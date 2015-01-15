Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Die Beta wird für alle PS4-Spieler verfügbar gemacht
Am Freitag geht es los
Playstation 4 // Mittwoch, 19. Oktober 2016 um 07:19 von
Die erste Phase der Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Multiplayer-Beta ging auf PlayStation 4 unlängst zu Ende. Ab Freitag dürfen auch Xbox One Spieler, die vorbestellt haben, in den Titel einsteigen.
Zusätzlich gaben Activision und Infinity Ward gestern bekannt, dass die Beta ab Freitag auch für alle PS4-Spieler geöffnet wird. Eine Vorbestellung ist also nicht mehr vonnöten. Im offiziellen Blog heißt es dazu:
Thank you to the awesome Call of Duty community and your response to the Beta. We’ve been watching players experiment with different Rigs, all unique to their playstyles, and dig into our new weapon crafting system. We’ve also introduced a new matchmaking system to provide the highest quality matches possible, which the Beta has helped us optimize for launch,” said Joe Cecot, Lead Multiplayer Designer at Infinity Ward.
“The feedback and player data is exactly what we need in order to make our day one experience on November 4 the best it can be in the final game. So much so that we’d like to open the beta up even further starting this Friday for all PS4 players. We are constantly fine tuning and balancing the MP experience to meet player expectations and our design goals, so huge thanks from all of us at the studio.
