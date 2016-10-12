Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 12. Oktober 2016 um 18:04 von junkiexxl

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 3. - 9. Oktober 2016:

Hardware

Woche vom 03.10.2016 bis 09.10.2016

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2016

Insgesamt

PS4

31.071

36.251

-5.180

1.033.485

3.334.562

3DS

29.592

27.424

2.168

1.086.040

21.272.038

VITA

9.282

9.357

-75

618.669

5.212.067

Wii U

2.545

2.111

434

249.322

3.269.984

PS3

820

907

-87

52.189

10.440.291

XONE

88

121

-33

4.542

68.433


Software

01./00. [3DS] Monster Hunter Stories # (Capcom) {2016.10.08} (¥5.800) - 140.603 / NEU
02./00. [PS4] BlazBlue: Central Fiction # (Arc System Works) {2016.10.06} (¥6.800) - 20.608 / NEU
03./02. [PS4] Persona 5 # (Atlus) {2016.09.15} (¥8.800) - 13.169 / 345.954 (-42%)
04./03. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sushi / Tempura (Level 5) {2016.07.16} (¥4.800) - 12.423 / 1.273.183 (-20%)
05./01. [PS4] FIFA 17 # (Electronic Arts) {2016.09.29} (¥7.800) - 11.547 / 68.559 (-80%)
06./00. [PS3] BlazBlue: Central Fiction # (Arc System Works) {2016.10.06} (¥6.800) - 9.674 / NEU
07./08. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Microsoft Game Studios) {2016.06.23} (¥3.600) - 6.810 / 144.629 (-1%)
08./12. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 5.714 / 891.075 (+13%)
09./07. [PS3] Persona 5 # (Atlus) {2016.09.15} (¥8.800) - 5.343 / 100.353 (-26%)
10./13. [3DS] Puzzle & Dragons X: God Chapter / Dragon Chapter (GungHo Online Entertainment) {2016.07.28} (¥4.800) - 5.246 / 190.559 (+6%)

11./06. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2017 (Konami) {2016.09.15} (¥7.600) - 5.053 / 95.628 (-38%)
12./14. [3DS] Kirby: Planet Robobot (Nintendo) {2016.04.28} (¥4.700) - 4.944 / 449.076 (+5%)
13./15. [3DS] Dragon Ball: Fusions # (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.08.04} (¥5.700) - 4.138 / 174.184 (-5%)
14./16. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 4.089 / 173.240 (-4%)
15./21. [3DS] Super Battle For Money Sentouchuu: Kyuukyoku no Shinobu to Battle Player Choujou Kessen! (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.09.15} (¥5.300) - 3.720 / 18.830
16./05. [PS3] FIFA 17 # (Electronic Arts) {2016.09.29} (¥7.800) - 3.558 / 16.519 (-73%)
17./04. [PSV] Demon Gaze 2 (Kadokawa Games) {2016.09.29} (¥6.300) - 3.530 / 17.322 (-74%)
18./00. [PSV] Norn + Nonette: Act Tune # (Idea Factory) {2016.10.06} (¥6.300) - 3.505 / NEU
19./17. [3DS] Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire (Pokemon Co.) {2014.11.21} (¥4.571) - 3.401 / 2.906.837 (-19%)
20./24. [WIU] Splatoon # (Nintendo) {2015.05.28} (¥5.700) - 3.320 / 1.479.181