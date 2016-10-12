Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 12. Oktober 2016 um 18:04 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 3. - 9. Oktober 2016:
Hardware
Woche vom 03.10.2016 bis 09.10.2016
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2016
|
Insgesamt
|
PS4
|
31.071
|
36.251
|
-5.180
|
1.033.485
|
3.334.562
|
3DS
|
29.592
|
27.424
|
2.168
|
1.086.040
|
21.272.038
|
VITA
|
9.282
|
9.357
|
-75
|
618.669
|
5.212.067
|
Wii U
|
2.545
|
2.111
|
434
|
249.322
|
3.269.984
|
PS3
|
820
|
907
|
-87
|
52.189
|
10.440.291
|
XONE
|
88
|
121
|
-33
|
4.542
|
68.433
Software
01./00. [3DS] Monster Hunter Stories #
02./00. [PS4] BlazBlue: Central Fiction #
03./02. [PS4] Persona 5 #
04./03. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sushi / Tempura
05./01. [PS4] FIFA 17 #
06./00. [PS3] BlazBlue: Central Fiction #
07./08. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition
08./12. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition
09./07. [PS3] Persona 5 #
10./13. [3DS] Puzzle & Dragons X: God Chapter / Dragon Chapter
11./06. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2017
12./14. [3DS] Kirby: Planet Robobot
13./15. [3DS] Dragon Ball: Fusions #
14./16. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
15./21. [3DS] Super Battle For Money Sentouchuu: Kyuukyoku no Shinobu to Battle Player Choujou Kessen!
16./05. [PS3] FIFA 17 #
17./04. [PSV] Demon Gaze 2
18./00. [PSV] Norn + Nonette: Act Tune #
19./17. [3DS] Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
20./24. [WIU] Splatoon #