Tales of Berseria: Collector's Edition nun auch für Europa angekündigt
Für 99 Euro
Playstation 4 // Dienstag, 11. Oktober 2016 um 07:03 von
Am Wochenende bestätigte Bandai Namco endlich, wann genau Tales of Berseria für PlayStation 4 und PC im Westen erscheinen wird. Bei uns wird es am 27. Januar soweit sein. Die dabei angekündigte Collector's Edition (für PS4) wird es auch in Europa geben, wie man gestern mitteilte.
99 Euro wird das Paket kosten. Folgende Inhalte könnt ihr damit erwarten:
- Tales of Berseria game
- The Collector’s Edition box
- 2 Chibi Kyun characters figures (Laphicet and Velvet)
- 3 Metal Coins
- Exclusive Bienfu metal case (to complete your Mascots metal case collection)
- Game soundtrack
- Artbook
Starter strategy guide
