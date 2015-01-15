Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Tales of Berseria: Collector's Edition nun...

Tales of Berseria: Collector's Edition nun auch für Europa angekündigt

Für 99 Euro

Playstation 4 // Dienstag, 11. Oktober 2016 um 07:03 von miperco

Am Wochenende bestätigte Bandai Namco endlich, wann genau Tales of Berseria für PlayStation 4 und PC im Westen erscheinen wird. Bei uns wird es am 27. Januar soweit sein. Die dabei angekündigte Collector's Edition (für PS4) wird es auch in Europa geben, wie man gestern mitteilte.

99 Euro wird das Paket kosten. Folgende Inhalte könnt ihr damit erwarten:

- Tales of Berseria game
- The Collector’s Edition box
- 2 Chibi Kyun characters figures (Laphicet and Velvet)
- 3 Metal Coins
- Exclusive Bienfu metal case (to complete your Mascots metal case collection)
- Game soundtrack
- Artbook
Starter strategy guide