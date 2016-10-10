Mafia III: PC-Patch behebt 30fps Cap
Unlimited FPS
PC // Montag, 10. Oktober 2016 um 07:05 von
Mafia III von Hangar 13 und 2K Games ist am Freitag nicht ohne Probleme gestartet. Auf PC war zu berichten, dass die Version nur mit maximal 30 fps läuft. Der Entwickler hat schnelle Abhilfe versprochen, die am Wochenende auch in Form eines Patches geliefert wurde.
Damit ist es PC-Spieler nun möglich, eine weit höhere Framerate zu erzielen, die Leistung der Maschine natürlich vorausgesetzt. Im Wortlaut heißt es genau:
PC players, reboot Mafia III because patch 1.01 is now available for download. This patch includes 30, 60, and unlimited frames-per-second options on PC. To select your framerate, just head to the display menu in-game. Just make sure to tailor the framerate settings to the power of your machine. This patch also includes improvements to keyboard remapping, so head to the controls menu to check out the options. Note: this patch resets keyboard mapping to default, so any changes you made to the controls previously will need to be customized after installing the patch.