Tales of Berseria erscheint am 27. Januar
Mit einer Collector's Edition
Playstation 4 // Samstag, 08. Oktober 2016 um 09:46 von
Bandai Namco hat jetzt den West-Release Termin zu Tales of Berseria angekündigt. Bislang auf Anfang 2017 datiert, wird das Rollenspiel am 27. Januar bei uns für PlayStation 4 und PC erscheinen.
Gleichzeitig mit dieser Meldung kündigte man auch eine Collector's Edition an, die auf 10.000 Stück limitiert ist. Für ca. 150 Euro werdet ihr folgende Inhalte dafür erhalten:
Exclusive Tales of Berseria SteelBook case
Velvet and Laphicet Chibi Kyun Chara figures
Exclusive 8-Bit retro keychain set
Special Selection Music CD
Hardcover prequel novel “A Witch’s Tale: A World Full of Daemons”
Set of Tales of Berseria trading cards
Tales of Berseria starter strategy guide art book
