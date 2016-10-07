Einloggen

Tales of Berseria erscheint am 27. Januar...

Tales of Berseria erscheint am 27. Januar

Mit einer Collector's Edition

Playstation 4 // Samstag, 08. Oktober 2016 um 09:46 von miperco

Bandai Namco hat jetzt den West-Release Termin zu Tales of Berseria angekündigt. Bislang auf Anfang 2017 datiert, wird das Rollenspiel am 27. Januar bei uns für PlayStation 4 und PC erscheinen.

Gleichzeitig mit dieser Meldung kündigte man auch eine Collector's Edition an, die auf 10.000 Stück limitiert ist. Für ca. 150 Euro werdet ihr folgende Inhalte dafür erhalten:

Exclusive Tales of Berseria SteelBook case
Velvet and Laphicet Chibi Kyun Chara figures
Exclusive 8-Bit retro keychain set
Special Selection Music CD
Hardcover prequel novel “A Witch’s Tale: A World Full of Daemons”
Set of Tales of Berseria trading cards
Tales of Berseria starter strategy guide art book