Playstation VR: Launchtrailer veröffentlicht
"Live the Game"
Playstation 4 // Freitag, 07. Oktober 2016 um 07:38 von
Was auf der Entwicklermesse GDC 2014 noch unter dem Codenamen Project Morpheus angekündigt wurde, findet nächste Woche den Weg ins Händlerregal: Playstation VR, das Virtual Reality Headset der PS4. Um auf den bevorstehen Release einzustimmen, gibt es vom Hersteller Sony nun einen Launchtrailer.
Im offiziellen Playstation Blog veröffentlichte Sony zusätzlich eine Übersicht mit den kommenden Spielen und Apps für PSVR. Auszugsweise eine alphabetische Auflistung mit den Launchspielen:
100ft Robot Golf
Ace Banana
Batman: Arkham VR
Battlezone
Bound
Driveclub VR
EVE: Gunjack
EVE: Valkyrie
Harmonix Music VR
Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X
Headmaster
Here They Lie
Hustle Kings VR
Job Simulator
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
Loading Human
SportsBar VR
Super Stardust Ultra VR
PlayStation VR Worlds
Rez Infinite
RIGS Mechanized Combat League
Rise of the Tomb Raider: Blood Ties
Superhybercube
The Playroom VR
Thumper
Tumble VR
Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
Volume: Coda
Wayward Sky
World War Toons
Das Playstation VR Headset erscheint am 13. Oktober 2016 und kostet 399€.