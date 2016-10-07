Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Details zur Beta
Activision und Infinity Ward haben schon vor einiger Zeit die Start-Daten zur Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare bekannt gegeben. Für Vorbesteller auf PlayStation 4 startet die Beta nächsten Freitag, den 14. Oktober, ab 19.00 Uhr deutscher Zeit.
Xbox One Spieler können eine Woche später einsteigen und bis zum 24. Oktober testen. Jetzt teilte man mit, welchen Umfang die Beta haben wird. Mit Frontier, Frost und Throwback wird es insgesamt drei Maps geben.
Drei Modi werden in Rotation angeboten: Team-Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed und Domination. Darüberhinaus gibt es den neuen Modus Defender. Dabei muss euer Team sich eine Drohne schnappen, verteidigen und dadurch könnt ihr Punkte gewinnen. Hat sich die Drohne regeneriert, taucht sie woanders auf der Map auf und das Ganze fängt von vorne an.
Ihr werdet euch dabei zwei Teams anschließen, für die ihr Punkte gewinnen und im Rang aufsteigen könnt. Es wird als eine Art Meta-Spiel im eigentlichen Multiplayer beschrieben.
Combat Rigs sind eine neue Art von Kampf-System oder Rüstung. Sechs verschiedene Grundarten gibt es, die ihr nochmal selbst zusammenstellen könnt, um euren Spielstil widerzuspiegeln. Folgende Arten wird es geben:
Payloads
Claw Powerful spread-shot weapon. Fires bullets that can ricochet around corners.
Combat Focus Allows you to get double points for a limited time, getting you to that scorestreak even faster.
Overdrive Gives you a speed boost.
Traits
Ping Kills and assists send a ping that highlights nearby enemies.
Persistence Scorestreak counts don’t reset after death, but cost more.
Resupply Lethals and tacticals can be resupplied by scavenging supplies from downed foes.
MERC This imposing suit is equipped with payload options designed to clear enemy threats quickly and with authority. Its focus is heavy defense and suppressive fire.
Payloads
Steel Dragon Heavy beam weapon that can target multiple enemies.
Bull Charge Armored riot shield that destroys enemies as you charge.
Reactive Armor Electromagnetically charged armor that shields you from enemy fire.
Traits
Infusion When triggered, regenerates health quickly after taking damage.
Man-At-Arms Heavy weapons won’t slow you down, and you start with maximum ammo.
Shock Wave Slam yourself into the ground and enemies with this devastating jump.
SYNAPTIC A C6 Class remote-operated droid optimized for speed and close quarters combat.
Payloads
Equalizer Dual under-arm machine guns with built-in suppressors for close quarters combat.
Rewind Rewinds your position and replenishes health and ammo.
Reaper Switches you into four-legged, rapid melee combat mode.
Traits
Combat Burst After each kill, gain a boost of movement speed.
Propulsion Jump pack that recharges quickly and allows you to damage enemies underneath you with the blast from the jump pack.
Rushdown Allows you to dash in any horizontal direction.