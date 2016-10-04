Neuer Patch zu Deus Ex: Mankind Divided veröffentlicht
HDR für Konsolen, PS4 Pro Unterstützung
Consoles // Dienstag, 04. Oktober 2016 um 08:39 von
Eidos Montreal hat kürzlich einen neuen Patch für Deus Ex: Mankind Divided für alle verfügbaren Plattformen veröffentlicht. Damit wird das Spiel auf Version 1.05 angehoben. HDR wird ab sofort für die PlayStation 4 und die Xbox One S unterstützt.
Zudem ist im Patch schon Support für die PS4 Pro integriert. Damit soll das Spiel zum Launch der Konsole am 10. November in 4K laufen und verbesserte Grafik bieten. Die weiteren Änderungen seht ihr hier.
PS4/Xbox One Features
HDR support for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One S
PlayStation 4 Pro support
PS4/Xbox One Bug Fixes
Crash during the shooting range tutorial
After talking to Vega, a freeze would occur when the player left the poor District, after seeing Miller first
Koller's fate after completing All in the Family, if the player spared Gallois
Exiting a tutorial during a flashbangtyphoon effect would cause the flashbangtyphoon effect to stay on screen permanently
Rarely, the hallway leading to Talos Rucker's room would not stream in after reaching the top of the elevator
Saving on the base build while NPCs are in search state and updating to day one patch, would cause the NPCs to search forever on that save
New Breach Content and Features for All Platforms
Avatar customization (possibility to change the appearance of the Ripper in-game)
Overworld Map
New Santeau Corporation (New Maps and Darknet file)
New UI for avatar customization
New items: Premium Ripper Skins (2)
New item: Premium weapon (1)
PC Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where some players would crash when loading their save game.
Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the side mission: 1011000
DX12-specific Changes (only applicable to the DX12_preview branch)
Fixed an issue that could cause a DXGI_DEVICE_HUNG error.
Improved performance stability, this should result in less stuttering.
Slightly improved loading times.
