Pokémon GO: Neuer Patch verfügbar
Es wird euch angezeigt, wo ihr ein Pokémon gefangen habt
Smartphone // Samstag, 24. September 2016 um 10:30 von
Niantic hat einen weiteren Patch zu Pokémon GO für iOS und Android veröffentlicht. Damit wird das Spiel auf Version 1.9.0 (iOS) und 0.39.0 (Android) angehoben. Folgende Änderungen werden damit vorgenommen:
Capture location: The location where a Pokémon was caught will now be displayed on their information screen.
Pokémon GO Plus and Incense: Trainers can attempt to capture Pokémon they encounter from using Incense with the Pokémon GO Plus accessory.
Minor bug fixes
We appreciate your continued support and have some exciting features and changes coming soon.
