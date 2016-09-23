DOOM: Neuer Patch verfügbar
Freitag, 23. September 2016
idSoftware und Bethesda haben das kürzlich angekündigte neue Update zu DOOM veröffentlicht. Sowohl im Multiplayer, als auch in der Kampagne und für SnapMap nahm man zahlreiche Verbesserungen vor. Die genauen Patch-Notes seht ihr hier.
Multiplayer
New Features
Deathmatch - New Deathmatch free-for-all multiplayer mode now available
Private Matches - Players are now able to create their own private matches in multiplayer. When setting up your matches, you can determine the modes, maps, length of play time and other match settings.
Campaign
Fixes and Optimizations
Fixed an issue where exiting a Classic Map would cause the user to freeze on the Main Menu
Fixed a progression blocking issue when reloading checkpoint in Blood Keep B while picking up yellow skull in crusher room
Fixed the Summoner and Pinky models not being visible under the Collectibles menu
Fixed a crash which occurred when reloading Security Switches checkpoint with Doom Classic Weapon Pose enabled in the Polar Core
Fixed cases of the Combat Shotgun Pop Rocket mod not tracking progress towards mastery
Fixed an issue where dying at the map transition and restarting the map in the next level would put your character in a broken state
Fixed an issue where turning on the Classic Weapon Pose during a weapon examination cut scene would cause a broken state
Fixed Remote Detonation mastery not incrementing if the player first uses Stun Bomb on enemy targets
Fixed an animation issue where the Talisman Guards' legs would not move
Fixed an issue where Mission Select does not accurately reflect the in-game status of the Dead Man Stalking Challenge in Blood Keep A
Various instability issues addressed
SnapMap
Fixes and Optimizations
Improved general stability
Undo/Redo no longer causes memory drops
Anonymous players now are counted correctly in the map play counts
AI Path Points now work properly when set to Sprint
Browser sorting and empty browser are improved
Weapon switch now has proper key bindings
Empty Containers can now be picked up
Weapon On Pick Up logic works when set to On Touched
Clients are now stopped by Player Blocking Volumes
Locked doors now properly display a "Locked" message
Skull keys can be added and removed from Inventory
Added "Manage by AI Conductor" setting to property settings of additional AI
Ammo gained from picking up weapons works properly in all cases
Powercore spawns properly when spawned at map start
Lost Souls work properly with AI Path points
Give Armor works properly in all conditions
