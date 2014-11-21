Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 21. September 2016 um 17:30 von junkiexxl

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 12. - 18. September 2016:

Hardware

Woche vom 12.09.2016 bis 18.09.2016

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2016

Insgesamt

PS4

96.433

560

95.873

916.511

3.217.588

3DS

38.140

20.831

17.309

995.126

21.181.124

VITA

12.931

10.280

2.651

590.213

5.183.611

Wii U

2.703

3.527

-824

241.935

3.262.597

PS3

1.099

1.143

-44

49.357

10.437.459

XONE

156

232

-76

4.209

68.100


Software

01./00. [PS4] Persona 5 # (Atlus) {2016.09.15} (¥8.800) - 264.793 / NEU
02./00. [PS3] Persona 5 # (Atlus) {2016.09.15} (¥8.800) - 72.974 / NEU
03./00. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2017 (Konami) {2016.09.15} (¥7.600) - 66.037 / NEU
04./00. [PS3] Winning Eleven 2017 (Konami) {2016.09.15} (¥6.600) - 34.502 / NEU
05./01. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sushi / Tempura (Level 5) {2016.07.16} (¥4.800) - 19.726 / 1.224.376 (-14%)
06./04. [3DS] Dragon Ball: Fusions # (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.08.04} (¥5.700) - 7.220 / 159.638 (+3%)
07./03. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Microsoft Game Studios) {2016.06.23} (¥3.600) - 7.168 / 121.795 (-3%)
08./00. [3DS] Super Battle For Money Sentouchuu: Kyuukyoku no Shinobu to Battle Player Choujou Kessen! (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.09.15} (¥5.300) - 6.590 / NEU
09./05. [3DS] Puzzle & Dragons X: God Chapter / Dragon Chapter (GungHo Online Entertainment) {2016.07.28} (¥4.800) - 5.782 / 174.953 (-7%)
10./00. [PS4] BioShock: The Collection (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2016.09.15} (¥5.500) - 5.543 / NEU

11./06. [3DS] Kirby: Planet Robobot (Nintendo) {2016.04.28} (¥4.700) - 5.397 / 433.736 (-7%)
12./12. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 4.986 / 874.366 (+2%)
13./11. [3DS] Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire (Pokemon Co.) {2014.11.21} (¥4.571) - 5.082 / 2.889.923 (+0%)
14./07. [PS4] The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition (Spike Chunsoft) {2016.09.01} (¥6.480) - 4.188 / 21.911 (-27%)
15./17. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 4.180 / 160.600 (+54%)
16./10. [PS4] Tales of Berseria (Bandai Namco Games) {2016.08.18} (¥8.200) - 3.745 / 218.119 (-28%)
17./02. [PS4] Tokyo Xanadu Ex+ (Nihon Falcom) {2016.09.08} (¥6.480) - 3.712 / 18.780 (-75%)
18./13. [WIU] Splatoon # (Nintendo) {2015.05.28} (¥5.700) - 3.396 / 1.468.812 (-19%)
19./20. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf [Nintendo Selects] (Nintendo) {2016.03.17} (¥2.700) - 2.908 / 93.181 (+14%)
20./16. [3DS] Mario & Sonic at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games (Nintendo) {2016.02.18} (¥4.700) - 2.722 / 238.675 (-10%)