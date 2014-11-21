Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 21. September 2016 um 17:30 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 12. - 18. September 2016:
Hardware
Woche vom 12.09.2016 bis 18.09.2016
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2016
|
Insgesamt
|
PS4
|
96.433
|
560
|
95.873
|
916.511
|
3.217.588
|
3DS
|
38.140
|
20.831
|
17.309
|
995.126
|
21.181.124
|
VITA
|
12.931
|
10.280
|
2.651
|
590.213
|
5.183.611
|
Wii U
|
2.703
|
3.527
|
-824
|
241.935
|
3.262.597
|
PS3
|
1.099
|
1.143
|
-44
|
49.357
|
10.437.459
|
XONE
|
156
|
232
|
-76
|
4.209
|
68.100
Software
01./00. [PS4] Persona 5 #
02./00. [PS3] Persona 5 #
03./00. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2017
04./00. [PS3] Winning Eleven 2017
05./01. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sushi / Tempura
06./04. [3DS] Dragon Ball: Fusions #
07./03. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition
08./00. [3DS] Super Battle For Money Sentouchuu: Kyuukyoku no Shinobu to Battle Player Choujou Kessen!
09./05. [3DS] Puzzle & Dragons X: God Chapter / Dragon Chapter
10./00. [PS4] BioShock: The Collection
11./06. [3DS] Kirby: Planet Robobot
12./12. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition
13./11. [3DS] Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
14./07. [PS4] The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
15./17. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
16./10. [PS4] Tales of Berseria
17./02. [PS4] Tokyo Xanadu Ex+
18./13. [WIU] Splatoon #
19./20. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf [Nintendo Selects]
20./16. [3DS] Mario & Sonic at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games